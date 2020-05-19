The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has started opening parks on the South Coast, though many are open only with limited services and camping remains closed through at least June 8.
Officials said state parks will open and close with little advance notice. Updates are posted online at oregonstateparks.org and people also can call 800-551-6949 (Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
Not all restrooms will be open, and parking will be limited.
In the Bandon area, the parking areas are now open for Face Rock Viewpoint and the other beach accesses along Beach Loop Drive. Bullards Beach State Park also now Is open to limited daytime use, including picnicking and the trails to the beach. The boat launch is open, but the docks are closed and no amenities are open. Restrooms are open with limited hours. The campground remains closed.
Also open are the Charleston area parks Sunset Bay, Shore Acres and Cape Arago.
Farther south Cape Blanco State Park remains closed, but Humbug Mountain and others in the Port Orford area are open.
BLM has opened the New River trails near Langlois as well as most access points on the North Spit including Bastendorff Beach, though the North Spit boat Ramp and the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area remain closed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In