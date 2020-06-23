Chip England has surged into the top eight in the Crossings Cup race at Bandon Crossings with a strong past four weeks of Casual Fridays events.
The season-long race is in the second half now and the top eight after the regular season will be in eight-golfer match play bracket.
During last week’s Casual Fridays event, Ed Tyner was the winner with a score of 75, which was one stroke better than Brian Gibson and Jeff Mihalick.
Ed Yelton had the top net score with a 66. Gerard Ledoux had a 68 and Rick Evans a 69.
Phil Shoaf continues to lead the points race with 70 points and Carter Borror has 61. Mihalick is third with 56, followed by Rich Stefiuk with 55 and Dave Kimes and Mark Nortness with 54. England, Wim McSpadden and Dewey Powers all have 52.
For information on the various events at Bandon Crossings, visit www.bandoncrossings.com.
