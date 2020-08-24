Three past champions are among the eight golfers who qualified for the Crossings Cup match play tournament at Bandon Crossings golf course at the end of the regular season.
Defending champion Ritchie Stefiuk is the top seed for the tournament after the final regular-season event Friday and will face one of the past champions, 2017 winner Mark Nortness, in one of the quarterfinal matches this week.
The other past champion, 2012 winner David Kimes, is the No. 2 seed and will meet Coquille youngster Carter Borror in the quarterfinals.
The other matchups this week are No. 3 seed Phil Shoaf against No. 6 seed Chip England and No. 4 seed Neal Cahoon vs. No. 5 seed Brian Gibson.
The standings were finalized with the Casual Fridays results last week. Borror and Nortness earned their spots with strong final efforts after entering the final week tied for eighth in the standings.
Greg Harless had the best score of the week with a 3-under 69. Stefiuk had the second-best gross score (75) and Toby Stanley was third (77).
England had the top net score (69), followed by Cahoon, Kimes, Craig Ford and Wayne Everest (73). Borror had a net score of 75 and Nortness of 78.
Stefiuk finished the 22-week season with 126 points, followed by Kimes (117), Shoaf (110), Cahoon and Gibson (101), England (89), Borror (88) and Nortness (86).
Just missing out on match play were Stanley (84), Wim McSpadden (82) and Val Nemcek (81).
Results from the final week will be included in the Community Scoreboard in Saturday’s edition of The World.
Though the regular season is over, all golfers still can participate in the weekly Casual Fridays events. Call the golf shop at 541-347-3232 for details.
