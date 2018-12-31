It was while training for a marathon that Jim Littles discovered he had cancer, so he figured the only way to celebrate recovery was by ... running a marathon.
And after that, he figured why not run the marathon that started it all. And after that, why not delve into longer events — a 50-mile ultra trail run or maybe even the famed Comrades Marathon (which is really a little over a double marathon) in South Africa.
Jim Littles and Jeff Galloway pose for a photo in the Olympic Stadium in Athens.
But that’s getting ahead of ourselves in a story about perseverance, the importance of watching for cancer warning signs and the vacation of a lifetime (which included both the original marathon and a great history lesson).
Littles, who lives in Bandon, had been a runner for some time before he and his good friend Stan Goodell decided they would do one marathon. So in 1987, they ran the very challenging marathon at Crater Lake.
Rather than mark that item off his bucket list and move on, Littles got marathon fever and instead took aim at running the 100th Boston Marathon.
“I ran five marathons to get the qualifying time,” he said.
But he made it, running that historic race in 1996.
Over the years, Littles completed other marathons while also running local events. Then he and Goodell set their sights on Boston again.
“We were going to do Boston when we were 60,” he said.
But he wasn’t able to reach the qualifying time.
“That’s when I started having issues,” Littles said.
Looking back, he realizes he had all the warning signs of prostate cancer — including blood in his urine and fatigue.
But he took his time before seeing a doctor, and said the first diagnosis didn’t come up as cancer, rather as possibly a urinary tract infection. Another test finally showed that he had three tumors, including one on the outside of his prostate gland.
Thus the first lesson in the story.
“For people out there, if you see signs, don’t ignore them,” Littles said.
Once he had the diagnosis, Littles knew he needed surgery. But he had already committed to the Pear Blossom run in Medford, a popular 10-miler.
“I told them they couldn’t do surgery until after Pear Blossom,” he said. “I ran on Saturday and they did surgery on Tuesday.”
Littles is glad he was in great shape before going into surgery.
“The doctor said I was the healthiest person he had ever seen,” he recalled.
After the operation, he felt great, but then his side started to swell up.
“They nicked a vein,” he said. “I had been bleeding internally.”
Among his collection of photos is one of his side, swollen and bruised from his armpit to his knee.
Littles had lost a bunch of blood and needed several transfusions. But he immediately set a goal to encourage him in his recovery.
“I decided I would do a marathon a year after surgery,” he said.
And so it was that Littles had his cancer surgery on April 16, 2016, and nearly exactly a year later, did a marathon in Bend. He followed that up four months later with the 50-kilometer run, his first ultra, also in Central Oregon.
It wasn’t easy to get to that point.
“When I left the hospital, I couldn’t walk 30 feet with a walker,” he said. “Within two weeks, I was walking a mile.”
Soon enough, he was running again, grateful for his general health from running.
“Sometimes being in shape really helps,” he said, following that up with his second lesson for people.
“Walking is the best medicine,” he said. “Just to get up and move, to keep active.”
After recovering from his cancer all the way back to running the marathons, Littles broadened his goals.
“The big bucket list, if you are going to do a marathon, is why not do it where it all started,” he said.
So Littles signed up for the Athens Marathon, perhaps the most famous and the one the distance is designed from. He ran the race in November.
But it wasn’t just the fame of the marathon that struck Littles. Rather, it was his third lesson to share — the rich history that led to the event.
“The marathon starts at Marathon, where the battle of Marathon took place,” he said. “It’s also in the area where all the Athenians were buried after the battle.
“You run from where the Athenians defeated the Persians and you follow the same route that Pheidippides ran into Athens to let them know about the great victory.”
That battle was in 490 BC, but its importance still rings true, Littles said.
“The thing about it is that battle is the one that led to the democracy we have today,” he said. “You are running from where all those soldiers gave their lives for what we have today.”
The marathon became the centerpiece of the original Olympics in 1896 and the Athens Marathon today follows the same course, finishing in the same stadium.
“When you enter the stadium, the hair just raises up (on your neck),” he said.
Littles would love to be able to say the marathon was his most successful, but he would be lying.
“I wanted to be one of the first three Americans,” he said of the 60-64 age group, adding that he hoped to run under 4 hours. “I did the Salmon Run as a training run and ran 4:03. Two weeks later I did a 20-miler in 4 hours. I thought I was really prepared.
“What I didn’t anticipate was it was over 80 degrees.”
He also said it was the toughest course for a marathon he completed since his first at Crater Lake, with the route generally uphill from the eighth to 20th miles.
Littles said by three miles into the race, he knew he wasn’t going to have a good finishing time.
He ultimately finished sixth in the age group, finishing in 4 hours, 28 minutes and 42 seconds.
But he enjoyed what he saw along the way.
Early in the race, he saw a flock of sheep along the course, spooked by the crowd of runners. Later a sheep was on the course and bowled over one of the runners, he said.
He also quickly realized how important the race was to the residents.
“The people in Greece really support distance running,” he said, adding that along the entire route, he heard the children yelling “bravo.”
He ran the race wearing a Bandon High School cross country jersey and carrying a small American flag on a stick.
And despite how he raced, he loved the trip, which he called “the best vacation I’ve ever had.”
Littles isn’t done with big races.
He’s committed to the 50-miler next year and would love to compete in that other famous international event, the Comrades Marathon, which is about 89 kilometers (55 miles).
The race is the world’s oldest ultramarathon and its largest, with a field capped at 25,000.
Littles said he will probably try to do that in the next few years, because like other ultras, it comes with a time limit.
“The older you get, the harder it is to beat the 12 hours,” he said.
To get to that point, he will feed on what he calls his running addiction.
“I’ve probably put over 40,000 miles in on Beach Loop (Drive and Road),” he said. “I run whether it’s raining or blowing.”
Running may have saved his life by helping him realize he had cancer. And it’s helped him find goals to stay active, something he encourages for everyone.
“Get out there and do it,” Littles said.