Preston Luckman won the featured 50-lap Super Late Model Tidal Wave race on another busy Saturday night at Coos Bay Speedway over the weekend.
More than 90 cars competed in the various races, including 14 in the Super Late Model race. Only eight of those cars were still on the track at the end, with the Coos Bay driver Luckman beating Joey Tanner of Portland to the final. Braden Fugate and Brody Montgomery of Bandon finished third and fourth before La Pine drivers Trent Elliott and Nathan Augustine. Jason Johnson of Gresham and Wayne Butler of Bandon were the only other drivers still going at the checkered flag.
Tanner and Fugate won the two heat races.
Bandon drivers won the main events in two of the other divisions contested Saturday.
Griff Smith raced to yet another win in the Junior Stingers division, beating fellow Bandon racer Alex Butler to the finish line. They also won the two heat races.
Cameron Metzgus of Coos Bay was third, followed by James Shingleton of Florence and Alexus Baker of Coquille.
Trace Fugate of Bandon won the Sporstman Late Models division, followed by Brionna Fuller of Medford and Jared Simmons of Cottage Grove. Fugate also won the heat race.
Florence drivers Leroy Rockwell and Kris Parker went 1-2 in the Hornets division, followed by Rich Dickenson of Roseburg and Jeff Thurman of Coquille.
Rockwell and Dan Beaudoin, who is from the Willamette Valley, won the heat races.
In the Street Stocks division, Graig Osborne of Creswell was the winner, ahead of Andrew Mathers of Eugene, Ken Fox of North Bend and Steve Dubisar of Coquille. Osborne and Mathers won the heat races.
Tahlan Rogers of Lebanon won the Mini Outlaws final, followed by Scott Boudoin of Portland, Jason Kellam of Coos Bay and John Henry of Springfield.
Beaudoin and Kellam won the heat races.
The event also drew 22 drivers, all from outside the South Coast, in the Dwarf Cars division. Camden Robustelli of Medford won the main event, followed by Brock Peters of Eagle Point and Shane Youngren of Tigard.
The four heat races were won by Robustelli, Peters, Brett James of Jacksonville and Ryan Smith of Central Point.
Results will be included in the Community Scoreboard in Saturday’s edition of The World.
Local drivers are competing the next two weekends on the oval dirt track.
Saturday, Aug. 22 is the Sponsor Appreciation Night, with racing starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 and free for kids 6 and under. A family pass for two adults and three students is $25.
And Aug. 29 is the Street Stock Battle at the Beach, an event that also includes lucky rides for the kids. Racing again starts at 6:30 p.m., with admission $12 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens and $35 for a family pass.
For a complete schedule, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.
