Preston Luckman of Coos Bay picked up a win during a midweek event at Coos Bay Speedway on Monday and Jeff Thurman of Coquille also was a winner.
Luckman, who picked up a big victory in the Sportsman Late Model Tidal Wave 50 last weekend, won the IMCA Modified division during the Week of Speed event on the speedway’s oval dirt track.
Luckman also won the heat race.
Thurman won the Hornets division, beating out fellow Coquille driver Steve Dubisar in the main event. The heat race winners were William Hitner of Port Orford and John Henry of Coos Bay.
Colby Thornhill of Enumclaw, Wash., won the featured Winged Sprints main event, ahead of Kinzer Cox of Cottage Grove and Shane Forte of Junction City. Austin Sause of Coos Bay was sixth, with Lawrence VanHoof of North Bend eighth and Mike Colby of Gold Beach ninth.
Steven Snawder of Roseburg and R.J. McGahney of Grants Pass won the heat races.
Aaron Bloom of Cottage Grove won the IMCA Sportsmod division, while David Schmidt of Roseburg won the heat race.
Results from races last weekend and Monday are included in the Community Scoreboard.
The next three Saturdays also include racing on the oval. Sponsor Appreciation Night is Saturday, Aug. 22, while Street Stock Battle at the Beach is Aug. 29 and Ladies Night is Sept. 5. Local drivers will be competing in their regular divisions all three nights.
Mud drags also return on Sunday, Aug. 30. Seven different divisions will be racing in the afternoon event on the mud drag pit.
For the complete schedule, times and prices, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.
