MYRTLE POINT - Longtime Myrtle Point kayaker Ron Wardman has teamed with Coos Bay outdoor writer Tom Baake to create the third edition of the popular “Oregon South Coast Canoe, Kayak and Stand-up Paddle Guide.”
The new 144-page edition updates recreational paddling excursions from north of Florence to the California border and beyond, taking in all the bays, estuaries, and lower portions of coastal rivers, as well as the freshwater lakes of the Oregon Dunes.
There are easy outings for beginners and youngsters and challenging trips for experienced paddlers. Accurate maps drawn to scale accompany information on put-ins, distances, times, tidal corrections and other important tips and features. The book includes more than a dozen photographs, as well as original illustrations by Bandon artist Ned Reed.
Some of the most fun trips “ride the tides” on excursions along the Coquille, Coos, Umpqua, Smith and Siuslaw rivers, many passing through protected estuary preserves such as the South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve near Charleston and the Bandon Marsh National Wildlife Refuge and the New River Area of Critical Environment Concern, both near Bandon.
Also included are excursions near Crescent City, Calif., including Lake Earl, Lake Tolowa and California’s Smith River.
Co-author Ron Wardman – a professional draftsman and retired Myrtle Point High School teacher – said he was inspired to write the book after observing many vehicles on local highways carrying kayaks and stand-up paddle boards on their roof racks.
“People drive by all these great places to paddle, and hardly anybody ever stops to check them out,” Wardman said. “I thought maybe if I helped get the word out, more people would discover some of these beautiful places. It might also help build the tourist economy, in a real low-impact way.”
He also hopes to encourage locals to get into the sport.
Co-author Tom Baake has a popular local newspaper column on outdoor recreation and is author of “Out Our Back Door, Oregon South Coast Driving Tours and Day-Hikes,” and “Oregon South Coast Bike Ride Guide.”
The newly updated kayak guidebook, published by Westways Press of Coos Bay, is available for $10 in Bandon at Winter River Books, Bandon Historical Society Museum, Bandon Hardware, Mother’s Natural Grocery, Big Wheel General Store, and online at http://scod.com/guidebooks/kayakguide.html
Call 541-294-1112 for more information.