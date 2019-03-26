BANDON - Two South Coast high school students were among 11 Oregon high school seniors who have received the Chick Evans Scholarship.
Bandon High School senior Jackson Kennon and Alexandria Wilson, a senior at North Bend High School both were named recipients of the honor specifically for caddies.
The scholarship, which covers full tuition and housing, is valued at an estimated $120,000 over four years.
Currently there are nearly 1,000 caddies enrolled at 18 universities across the nation as Evans Scholars. To date, more than 10,800 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was created by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr.
The scholarship recipients were determined following a final selection interview Feb. 21 at Oswego Lake Country Club.
The scholarship has four selection criteria: a strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need and outstanding character.
“Each of these deserving Evans Scholars epitomizes what our program has been about since its creation in 1930,” said Western Golf Association Chairman Frank Morley. “Their dedication, hard work and sacrifice is humbling, and we are honored to be able to help them pursue their dreams.”
Both Kennon and Wilson were sponsored by Bandon Dunes Golf Resort and both are headed to the University of Oregon.
Nine of the 11 caddies honored are going to the University of Oregon, while the other two are going to the University of Washington.
“We welcome these young caddies to the Evans Scholars Family,” said Todd Stucky, the lead WGA Director for the state of Oregon. “They have shown excellence in the Classroom and their communities, as well as on the golf course.”