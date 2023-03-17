Hunter Hutton

Hunter Hutton had the top time in the Mayor's Firecracker Run on the Fourth of July in Mingus Park. 

 Photo by Tom Hutton

Bandon graduate Hunter Hutton placed ninth in the mile for Western Oregon at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships in Virginia on Saturday.

Hutton finished the tight race in 4 minutes, 10.20 seconds.



0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

Now that we've sprung forward, are you a fan of Daylight Savings Time?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments