Bandon graduate Sailor Hutton placed 23rd in the Mountain West Conference cross country championships for Boise State University, her first time running in the championship meet for the Broncos.
Hutton was Boise State’s seventh runner in the meet, finishing the 6,000-meter course in 21 minutes and 1 second.
Mahala Norris of Air Force won the race in 19:57.
The Broncos finished second behind New Mexico in the team race. Boise State was chosen for the NCAA championships, which will be held Monday, March 15, in Stillwater, Okla.
Hutton, a junior, had her best finish of her career when she placed third in the Silver State Cross Country Challenger earlier this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In