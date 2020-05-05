Hunting and fishing in Oregon has reopened to non-residents, but crabbing and clamming remain closed for now.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife ended its hunting and fishing closure to non-residents on Tuesday.
Crabbing and clamming remain only open to in-state residents.
In a notice on the agency’s web page, ODFW officials also pointed out that while most seasons remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the public access points are closed.
The Port of Bandon is open for fishing, including the launch ramp and the crabbing docks.
The beaches also are open for surf fishing, though most parking areas are closed.
All Oregon State Parks on the coast remain closed. Coos County Parks also remain closed, but the county boat ramps are open (restrooms at the boat ramps are closed). All Bureau of Land Management campgrounds and most day-use areas and restrooms, including those on the South Coast, also remain closed.
ODFW also continues fish stocking, but is not posting the trout stocking schedule to avoid crowding where the fish are released. In addition, ODFW is not updating the fishing report.
