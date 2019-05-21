MONMOUTH — Bandon freshman Holly Hutton picked a great time for the best race of her life. Then she picked a terrible time to get food poisoning.
Hutton claimed the title in the 3,000 meters with a great final lap to edge Kyla Hook of Enterprise on the first day of the Class 2A state meet last weekend.
But she came down with food poisoning that night and into the following day and was unable to line up for the final in the 1,500 and a chance for two wins.
“I was pretty upset,” she said. “I really wanted to run it. I was thinking about trying to run it but we went to medical tent and he said it probably wasn’t a good idea.”
As it turned out, the food poisoning didn’t just hit Hutton. Freshman roommate Aunika Miller also got sick and, like Hutton, was unable to compete on Saturday, when she had been scheduled for her race at state, the 800 meters.
The frustration of Saturday didn’t erase the joy from Friday, though, when Hutton and Hook ran together for the first 6 ½ laps before Hutton pulled away in the final 200 meters. She crossed the line in 10 minutes, 53.37 seconds. Hook was timed in 10:54.85.
The runners were consistent through the race. Hutton’s lap times were all between 1:28 and 1:30 until the final lap, which was a 1:17.
“I was pretty happy,” said Hutton, who had a huge smile on her face when she crossed the finish line.
“I wasn’t expecting to win it. I just wanted to stick with (the leaders).”
But she still felt great on the final lap, when both runners picked up the pace for the first 200 meters.
“I knew I could win it if I pushed it now,” she recalled thinking.”
Her time was a new best by about 23 seconds.
Hutton said she didn’t have a goal in mind for time.
“I wanted to get into the 10s,” she said. “I wasn’t really running for a time. I was running for place.”
Brent Hutton, Holly’s dad and coach, said he had a hunch she could win watching her run the race.
“She stayed composed and relaxed,” he said.
Holly Hutton took this week off, but was already itching to get back to running, with plans to work through the summer in preparation for her sophomore season.
“It’s hard to believe (I’m state champion),” she said. “I’m pretty happy about it. I’m ready to go back next year and do it again.
“I want to give the glory to God. That race was all him.”
Bandon had one other placer on the girls side.
Kennedy Turner placed seventh in the javelin with a throw of 111 feet, just off her personal-best mark of 111-4 at the district meet.
Bandon’s boys also had two placers in the state meet.
Senior Jared Duval had a personal best to place sixth in the 800 with a time of 2:05.82. His previous best time had been 2:07.52.
“It was fun to see Jared finish his high school career like that,” Brent Hutton said. “He ran a great race.”
And freshman Hunter Angove was sixth in the pole vault, clearing 12 feet.
Angove made both his opening height of 11-6 and 12 feet on his third attempt. After taking one try at 12-3, he waited until 12-6 and missed both of his remaining attempts. Either of those heights would have been a new best. He cleared 12-1 at the district meet and at the Cinder Classic back in April.
“Hunter is all in on the pole vault,” Hutton said, adding that Angove plans to participate in clinics this summer to get better for his sophomore year.