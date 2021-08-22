Bandon resident Nick Hennick recorded a hole-in-one at Bandon Crossings on Aug. 12.

Hennick aced the 135-yard ninth hole with an 8-iron. It was his first hole-in-one.

The shot was witnessed by Keith Brinkman.

