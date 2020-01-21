BANDON — The Harbor Lights Middle School girls basketball teams had a large turnout of players and ended with a stellar season.
There were three teams this year — a seventh-grade team, coached by Kellie Roper, an eighth-grade team, coached by Daniel Senn and a seventh/eighth-grade team, coached by Amanda Carlton.
The eighth-grade team finished the season 16-0 and the mixed team finished 17-0.
The final tournaments were held in Coquille and at Siuslaw. The seventh-grade team won the Siuslaw tournament and the seventh/eighth mixed team won both the Coquille and Siuslaw tournaments. The eighth-grade team also won both tournaments.
"I'm so proud of these girls and what they have accomplished this year," Carlton said. "With 17 wins and no losses, it's a testament to the work they put in at practices. We had practices at 6 a.m. The girls would show up, work hard, then go straight to school."
"It's definitely a thrill to watch the team come together like they did," Carlton added. "They are all good sports too. If a girl on the opposite team fell, they would put a hand out. They grew together, learned together and, most importantly, had fun together. I will miss this group of kids."