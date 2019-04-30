The Harbor Lights seventh-grade girls track team won the Far West League Northern Subdistrict meet last week in Florence and a number of the athletes from Bandon in both the seventh- and eighth-grade divisions qualified for the district meet, which is Friday at Marshfield High School.
Harbor Lights won eight of the 15 events, and Analise Miller, Olivia Thompson and Makiah Vierck won two each.
Miller took the high jump, clearing 4-4, and took the 400 meters with a time of 1 minute, 8.47 seconds.
Thompson won the pole vault (7-0) and 1,500 (5:49.84).
And Vierck swept the hurdles races with times of 19.32 for the 100 hurdles and 34.72 for the 300 hurdles.
Katelyn Senn took the turbo javelin with a throw of 73-4.
Harbor Lights also won the 4x400 relay with the group of Miller, Senn, Thompson and Rachel Eickhoff running 5:02.58.
Vierck was second in the high jump behind Miller (4-2) and Jessica Morones was third in the shot put (26-10).
And Harbor Lights was third in the 4x100 relay when Eickhoff, Senn, Makenna Vierck and Makiah Vierck finished in 1:01.69.
The only other winners for Harbor Lights came in the eighth-grade pole vaults.
Owen Brown set a new Harbor Lights school record in the eighth-grade boys, clearing 10-7. His best entering the season was 8 feet.
Danielle McLain, the only eighth-grade girl to compete for Harbor Lights, won the pole vault by clearing 7-0. She also was second in the high jump (3-8).
Brown was second in the boys high jump (4-4).
Kenneth McMillen was second in the shot put (34-5) and William Panagakis was second in the 800 (2:30.37).
Harbor Lights also was second in both eighth-grade boys relays. The group of Damian Avalos, Harold Hammons, Jacob Kappa and McMillen finished the 4x100 relay in 59.91. The quartet of Carter Brown, Owen Brown, Avalos and Panagakis finished the 4x400 relay in 4:35.73.
Zach Robertson had the top finish for the Harbor Lights seventh-grade boys, finishing second in the discus with a throw of 86-11.
Far West League Northern Subdistrict
Seventh Grade Boys
Shot Put — 9. Stealth Franklin, 19-8. Discus — 2. Zack Robertson, 86-11; 4. Raistlin Schippert, 76-8; 9. Stealth Franklin, 60-11. Turbo Javelin — 5. Raistlin Schippert, 80-3; 6. James Griffin, 71-9; 9. Stealth Franklin, 66-8. High Jump — 4. Sean Ells, 4-4; 6. Austin Quarisa, 4-4. Long Jump — 11. Andrew Keeler, 11-5; 12. Logan France, 10-9; 13. James Griffin, 10-3 ½. 100 — 5. Zack Robertson, 14.29; 11. William Pestana, 15.26. 200 — 5. Zack Robertson, 29.50; 9. Sean Ells, 32.66. 800 — 7. Owen Johnson, 2:59.48. 100 Hurdles — 7. Andrew Keeler, 22.27; 9. William Pestana, 22.90; 10. James Griffin, 27.28. 200 Hurdles — 5. Raistlin Schippert, 35.32. 4x100 Relay — 5. Harbor Lights (Sean Ells, Austin Quarisa, William Pestana, Raistlin Schippert), 1:01.77. 4x400 Relay — 4. Harbor Lights (William Pestana, Zack Robertson, Owen Johnson, Austin Quarisa), 5:18.24.
Seventh Grade Girls
Shot Put — 3. Jessica Morones, 26-10; 4. Shelby Panter, 25-1; 6. Kalli hiebing, 23-0. Discus — 5. Jessica Morones, 59-5; 9. Shelby Panter, 45-8; 12. Kalli Hiebing, 33-3. Turbo Javelin — 1. Katelyn Senn, 73-4; 7. Alexis Boston, 51-3; 9. Rachel Eickhoff, 50-4. High Jump — 1. Analise Miller, 4-4; 2. Makiah Vierck, 4-2; 4. Alexis Boston, 3-10. Long Jump — 2. Katelyn Senn, 12-7 ½; 10. Alexis Boston, 10-9. Pole Vault — 1. Olivia Thompson, 7-0. 100 — 4. Alexis Boston, 14.81; 5. Makenna Vierck, 15.06; 13. Jessica Morones, 17.54. 200 — 3. Analise Miller, 30.44. 400 — 1. Analise Miller, 1:08.37; 8. Zoie DiBartolomeo, 1:25.34; 9. Shelby Panter, 1:27.61. 800 — 5. Rachel Eickhoff, 3:08.32; 6. Zoie DiBartolomeo, 3:09.95. 1,500 — 1. Olivia Thompson, 5:49.84. 100 Hurdles — 1. Makiah Vierck, 19.32. 200 Hurdles — 1. Makiah Vierck, 34.72. 4x100 Relay — 3. Harbor Lights (Rachel Eickhoff, Katelyn Senn, Makenna Vierck, Makiah Vierck), 1:01.69. 4x400 Relay — 1. Harbor Lights (Rachel Eickhoff, Analise Miller, Katelyn Senn, Olivia Thompson), 5:02.58.
Eighth Grade Boys
Shot Put — 2. Kenneth McMillen, 34-5; 8. Hayden White, 26-6. Discus —4. Hayden White, 80-2; 5. Kanneth McMillen, 72-10; 6. Damian Avalos, 71-7. Turbo Javelin — 4. William Panagakis, 101-7; 10. Harold Hammons, 65-0; 12. Jacob Kappa, 56-0. High Jump — 2. Owen Brown, 4-4. Long Jump — 9. Carter Brown, 11-9 ½; 11. Harold Hammons, 10-7 ½. Pole Vault — 1. Owen Brown, 10-7. 100 — 4. Kenneth McMillen, 14.28. 800 — 2. William Panagakis, 2:30.37; 5. Carter Brown, 2:49.08; 6. Damian Avalos, 2:57.94. 1,500 — 4. Owen Brown, 5:23.85; 7. Jacob Kappa, 6:25.65. 200 Hurdles — 6. William Panagakis, 34.04. 4x100 Relay — 2. Harbor Lights (Damian Avalos, Harold Hammons, Jacob Kappa, Kenneth McMillen), 59.91. 4x400 Relay — 2. Harbor Lights (Carter Brown, Owen Brown, Damian Avalos, William Panagakis), 4:35.73.
Eighth Grade Girls
High Jump — 2. Danielle McLain, 3-8. Long Jump — 5. Danielle McLain, 12-4 ½. Pole Vault — 1. Danielle McLain, 6-0. 200 — 6. Danielle McLain, 32.25.