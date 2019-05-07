The Harbor Lights girls finished second in the seventh-grade division for the Far West League district track meet last week at Marshfield.
Olivia Thompson won two events and Analise Miller and Makiah Vierck also had wins for the Harbor Lights seventh-graders.
Harbor Lights scored 102.5 points, finishing just behind North Bend, which scored 106.5.
Harbor Lights finished sixth for eighth-grade boys and ninth for both seventh-grade boys and eighth-grade girls.
Thompson won the 1,500 meters in 5 minutes, 33.57 seconds, and also took the pole vault, clearing 7 feet, 9 inches.
Miller won the high jump by getting over the bar at 4-5 and also was second in the 400 (1:06.83) and third in the 200 (30.07).
Vierck won the 100 hurdles (18.65) and was second in the 200 hurdles (35.38) and third in the high jump (4-2).
Harbor Lights also won the 4x400-meter relay with a team including Miller, Thompson, Rachel Eickhoff Katelyn Senn, which finished in 4:51.45.
Senn was third in the turbo javelin (73-8).
Danielle McLain was third in both the high jump (4-0) and pole vault (6-0) for the eighth-grade girls. William Panagakis was second in the 800 (2:26.43) and Owen Brown was fourth in the pole vault (10-0) for the eighth-grade boys.
Zack Robertson had the top finish for the Harbor Lights seventh-grade boys when he placed fourth in the discus.
Harbor Lights district results
Seventh Grade Boys
Discus — 4. Zack Robertson, 84-10; 8. Raistlin Schippert, 69-4. Turbo Javelin — 11. Raistlin Schippert, 78-10. High Jump — 8. Sean Ells, 4-4. 100 — 11. Zack Robertson, 14.78. 200 — 10. Zack Robertson, 30.54. 100 Hurdles — 12. Andrew Keeler, 22.16. 200 Hurdles — 6. Raistlin Schippert, 34.21. 4x400 Relay — 6. Harbor Lights (William Pestana, Zack Robertson, Owen Johnson, Austin Quarisa), 5:11.00.
Seventh Grade Girls
Shot Put — 6. Jessica Morones, 26-2 ½; 10. Shelby Panter, 24-9. Discus — 8. Jessica Morones, 57-7. Turbo Javelin — 3. Katelyn Senn, 73-8; 8. Alexis Boston, 56-0. High Jump — 1. Analise Miller, 4-5; 3. Makiah Vierck, 4-2; 9. Alexis Boston, 3-10. Long Jump — 4. Katelyn Senn, 12-5 ¾. Pole Vault — 1. Olivia Thompson, 7-9. 100 — 4. Alexi Boston, 14.69; 10. Makenna Vierck, 15.32. 200 — 3. Analise Miller, 30.07. 400 — 2. Analise Miller, 1:06.83. 800 — 10. Rachel Eickhoff, 3:11.91; 11. Zoie DiBartolomeo, 3:16.22. 1,500 — 1. Olivia Thompson, 5:33.57. 100 Hurdles — 1. Makiah Vierck, 18.65. 200 Hurdles — 2. Makiah Vierck, 35.38. 4x100 Relay — 5. Harbor Lights (Rachel Eickhoff, Katelyn Senn, Makenna Vierck, Makiah Vierck), 1:00.52. 4x400 Relay — 1. Harbor Lights (Rachel Eickhoff, Analise Miller, Katelyn Senn, Olivia Thompson), 4:51.45.
Eighth Grade Boys
Shot Put — 5. Kenneth McMillen, 35-6 1/2. Discus — 6. Hayden White, 87-10; 10. Kenneth McMillen, 74-4; 11. Damian Avalos, 70-0. Turbo Javelin — 7. William Panagakis, 106-11. High Jump — 6. Owen Brown 4-4. Pole Vault — 4. Owen Brown, 10-0. 100 — 10. Kenneth McMillen, 14.47. 800 — 2. William Panagakis, 2:26.43; 7. Carter Brown, 2:38.62. 1,500 — 6. Owen Brown, 5:09.11; 12. Jacob Kappa, 6:23.08. 200 Hurdles — 11. William Panagakis, 34.04. 4x400 Relay — 4. Harbor Lights (Carter Brown, Owen Brown, Damian Avalos, William Panagakis), 4:27.29.
Eighth Grade Girls
High Jump — 3. Danielle McLain, 4-0. Long Jump — 6. Danielle McLain, 12-8. Pole Vault — 3. Danielle McLain, 6-0. 200 — 10. Danielle McLain, 32.53.