COOS BAY — Griff Smith made it 10-for-10 in main events this year in the Junior Stingers division at Coos Bay Speedway when the 13-year-old Bandon racer won the race Saturday night.
Smith, who also won one of the heat races, finished ahead of fellow Bandon racer Teagan Montgomery, who won the other heat race. Florence racers Jordan Wheeler and James Shingleton were next, with Coquille driver Max Haga fifth.
Brody Montgomery of Bandon won the main event in the America’s Mattress Super Late Models division ahead of fellow Bandon driver Braden Fugate. Jason Johnson of Gresham was third, Mike Taylor of Reedsport fourth and Wayne Butler of Bandon fifth.
Jeff Thurman of Coquille won the main event in the Mini Outlaws division, followed by Dustin Wilkinson of Paibute and Jason Kellam of Coos Bay.
Graig Osborne of Creswell won the main event in the Street Stocks division, beating Steve Dubisar of Coquille, Ken Fox of North Bend, Daniel Land of Coos Bay and Leroy Rockwell of Florence. Fox and Osborne won the heat races.
Thane Landis of West Linn, racing at the speedway for the first time this year, won the Hornets division, followed by Seth Christian or Roseburg, Kris Parker of Florence and William Hitner of Port Orford. Christian and Mike Bales of Florence won the heat races.
Ryan Emry or Corvallis own the heat race and main event in the Sportsman Late Models division, followed by Jared Simmons of Cottage Grove and Brionna Fuller of Medford.
In the other division that raced Saturday, R.J. Baker of Orland, Calif., won the Winged Sprints class, followed by RJ McGahney of Grants Pass, David Marble and Lawrence VanHoof of North Bend.
Donovan Prather of Grass Valley, Calif., and Austin Sause of Coos Bay won the main events.
Results will be included in Saturday’s edition of The World.
Next up for the oval dirt track is NASCAR Championship Night on Saturday, Sept. 12.
The season winners will be crowned in the America’s Mattress Super Late Models, Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws, Hornets and Junior Stingers divisions. The evening also will feature visiting racers in the Dwarf Cars Pro and Old Time Racing Hard Tops divisions.
The racing starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 years old, and free for children 6 and under. A family pass for two adults and up to three students is $35.
