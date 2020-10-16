Teams can still sign up for the annual Greenskeeper’s Revenge at Bandon Crossings Golf Course.
The tournament is Saturday, Oct. 24, with a shotgun start set for 9:30 a.m.
The event is challenging for a couple of reasons. First, it gives the greens crew a chance to set the pins in their most challenging positions and set the greens as fast as possible.
Second, the event is played in a Las Vegas Scramble format. That means that the four players on the team are each assigned a number 1 to 4 and the team rolls a dice before each hole. Whichever number comes up, the team must use that player’s drive. If the team rolls a five or six, it can use any of the drives.
Cost for the tournament is $65 per golfer ($54 for Crossings passholders) and includes green fee, cart, range balls, a light continental breakfast and lunch following the tournament.
Closest to pin prizes will be awarded for all 18 holes.
For more information, visit www.bandoncrossings.com or call 541-347-3232. Teams have until Friday to sign up.
Casual Fridays
Oct. 9
Stableford
Stableford Points — Gerard Ledoux 37, Wim McSpadden 36, David Kimes 35, Chip England 34, Eric Oberbeck 34, Greg Harless 33, Brian Gibson 33, Phil Bennett 32, Cedric Johnston 32, Bobby Cox 32, Daryl Robison 32, Ray Fabien 32, Richard Stefiuk 32, Jim Wakeman 32, Craig Ford 31, John Miles 29, Luke Thornton 29, Connor Smith 29, Jack Cranmer 28, Val Nemcek 28, Mitch McCullough 28, Jim Sylvevster, John Ohanesian 25, Rick Evans.
Closest to Pin — Jim Sylvester (No. 6), Bobby Cox (No. 9), Peyton Simonds (No. 11), Jack Cranmer (No. 14), Jackson Simonds (No. 6).
Wacky Wednesdays
Oct. 14
Quota
Quota Total — Cedric Johnston +4, Jack Cranmer +3, Mark Nortness +3, James Hanson +2, Chuck Chojnacki +1, Ed Tyner +1, Wim McSpadden +1, Dewey Powers 0, Jim Sylvester 0, Ken Caughey -1, John Loverin -2, Frank Cronan -3, John Ohanesian -3, Brian Saska -4, Val Nemcek -4, Gerard Ledoux -5, Brian Gibson -5, Mitch McCullough -5, Phillip Shoaf -7, Chip England -7, Barry Bradley -7, Jim Lorenzen -9.
Closest to Pin — Phillip Shoaf (No. 6), John Loverin (No. 9), Jack Cranmer (No. 11), Jack Cranmer (No. 14), Mark Nortness (No. 17).
