Bandon’s golf team just missed the title in the Oregon Invitational at Pumpkin Ridge on Monday. The Tigers and Heppner tied with scores of 361, but Heppner’s fifth golfer had a better score, which gave the Mustangs the title.
Bandon’s Jackson Kennon shot a 79, which placed him second. Alexander Shulz was seventh (87) and Isaac Cutler tied for eighth (90). Bandon’s other two scores were a 105 by Matt Yarbor and a 112 by Luke Brown.
The event traditionally has several of the top Class 2A-1A teams in the state.