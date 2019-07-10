BANDON – The Bandon High School football team is holding a 4-Man Scramble Charity Golf Tournament to raise funds for the upcoming season.
The golf tournament will be held on Sunday, July 21, at Bandon Crossings. There is a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
Cost is $100 per player or $400 per four-person team (includes cart, greens fee and range balls).
Lunch, catered by Wilson’s Market and Deli, prizes and an auction will be held at 2 p.m. in the Cypress Room at Bandon Crossings. An awards ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. in the Cypress Room.
Register online at https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/bandon-high-school-charity-golf-scramble or pick up a form at Big Wheel General Store or Bandon Crossings.
For more information, contact Dustin Michalek at 541-375-0239 or Bandon Crossings at 541-347-3232.