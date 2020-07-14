Gary Coots of Bandon finished third in the open division at the Oregon Stroke Play Championships at Trysting Tree Golf Course in Corvallis
Coots finished at 17-over par for the two rounds, shooting a 78 in the first round and 81 in the second. Billy Anderson of Eugene won the division with a two-day total of 145 that included a 71 in the second round.
The event, sponsored by the Oregon Golf Association, was held over the weekend.
