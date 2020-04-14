When Bandon Dunes closed last month, some 350 caddies suddenly were out of work.
A group of 11 of the resort’s senior caddies are trying to make sure they are at least partly taken care of.
Almost as soon as the resort closed on March 25 — the first closure in the 21-year history of Bandon Dunes — the group started working on what this week quickly became a popular fundraiser.
“I am certainly uplifted by what I am seeing happening by our fundraising campaign,” said Todd Petrey, one of caddies leading the fundraiser. “It gives you some perspective of how people feel about the (caddie) program.”
At Bandon Dunes, the caddies are private contractors, not regular employees, so they are dependent entirely on doing loops for their income.
So Petrey and the others started plotting a fundraiser, with an extra boost from the resort and its social media platforms.
“They have been incredible in promoting this and reaching out to their clients,” said Sven Nilsen, another of the caddies on the organizing committee.
While Bandon Dunes has been promoting the new Bandon Caddie Relief Fund, a fundraiser on GoFundMe, the driving force has been the caddies.
During the high season, Bandon Dunes has more than 350 caddies.
And they keep very busy, especially in the summer, when caddies are used for about 80 percent of rounds at the resort, according to Vince Quattrocchi, the resort’s director of Caddie Services.
Spread over the entire year, caddies have been used for about 60 percent of all rounds the past two years, Quattrocchi said.
In their message on the GoFundMe page, the caddies reached out to the golfing community.
“We like to think of our guests as the heart of the resort, and we hope you see us as its soul,” they wrote.
In a message sent out to past clients, the resort’s media team expanded on that concept.
“Since the first strides in 1999, Bandon’s caddies have been by your side helping deliver a one-of-a-kind links golf experience,” the message to golfers read. “They’ve spent more time with you than anyone else and are some of the resort’s strongest ambassadors. Right now, like many others, they’re out of work.”
The message from the resort included a hashtag created by the caddiegroup: #greaterthangolf.
“The sun is out, waves are crashing on the beach, the grass is cut and the flags are fluttering in the breeze, yet our courses are empty,” the message said. “It is times like these that make us ask, ‘What is greater than golf?’
“We will all be ready when the time comes to safely welcome you back, but this pandemic has proven that many things are greater than golf.”
Guests were directed to the GoFundMe page, which between Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon had generated more than $110,000 from 945 separate donors.
“It’s been great,” Nilsen said of the early fundraiser response. “The interesting thing for me is I can sort of track who’s donating. I am reaching out to clients directly.
“When I see the name of someone I’ve reached out to, it’s heartwarming.”
Petrey had similar thoughts.
“When you go back, who knew that all these good vibes and friendships you made 10 years or even longer ago would come back and have an effect on a national campaign of sorts,” Petrey said.
Nilsen and Petrey are part of an 11-member committee made of a cross-section of the caddie corps, most with more than 10 years of experience. The members include 10 men and a woman, all but one year-round caddies at the resort.
A big part of their work the past few weeks has been trying to figure out a distribution formula for whatever funds are raised.
“Part of our mission as the 11 was to try to make this as inclusive a fundraising effort as we could to the entire caddie program,” Petrey said.
An emphasis will go to the year-round caddies, but all the caddies will be eligible for funding.
Petrey and Nilsen expect some who are in good shape financially might donate their amount back.
“We have had some feedback from caddies (saying), ‘I am not going to take my share. I appreciate it. I hope it goes to guys who really need it.’”
The GoFundMe account has a goal of just $1.
“We really struggled with a goal amount,” Nilsen said. “We didn’t want to put a limit on it. If we said $150,000 or $500,000 and it get there and there’s no incentive to give more.”
Whatever the final amount, Petrey is most excited about how the fundraiser will have a big impact beyond just the caddies.
“The money is going to be spent in Bandon,” he said. “It’s stimulus for the Bandon community and the county.”
A big piece of the fundraiser was the involvement of the Greater Bandon Association.
“As a local nonprofit, their mission statement has to do with economic revitalization in the community. We would certainly fit into that.”
Petrey worked with Harv Schubothe of the association, who opened the account on behalf of Greater Bandon By-The-Sea Corporation. That makes it so all donations are tax deductible.
