COOS BAY — Braden Fugate of Bandon got his first win of the season in the competitive America’s Mattress Super Late Models division at Coos Bay Speedway on Saturday night, beating fellow Bandon racer Brody Montgomery in the main event.
It was another busy night at the speedway, with 80 cars entered among seen different divisions. The event drew drivers from across Western Oregon and also California and Nevada.
Fugate, who moved up this year from the Sportsman Late Models division, got his first win in six features in the division this summer. His best previous finish was third on two separate occasions.
Two of the three local winners were from Bandon, with Griff Smith staying unbeaten in the Junior Stingers division and Austin Sause of Coos Bay taking the winged sprints main event.
In the America’s Mattress Super Late Models, Fugate won the heat race with Montgomery second and Mike Taylor of Reedsport third. Jordan Wright of Toledo was third in the main event.
Montgomery was the runner-up for the third time this summer and is seeking his first win of 2020.
In the Junior Stingers division, Smith is now unbeaten in six main events this year.
He did suffer his first heat race loss of the season, though, when fellow Bandon driver Alex Butler beat him to the finish. Butler was second in the main event, matching her best finish of the year, with Cameron Metzgus of Coos Bay third, followed by Drake Vincent of Myrtle Point and Alexus Baker of Coquille. Vincent won the other heat races.
Unlike the other divisions, all the racers in the Junior Stingers division are from the South Coast.
Sause got his first win in four tries this season in the Winged Sprints division, followed by Ian Bandey of Cottage Grove and Lawrence VanHoof of North Bend. VanHoof won the heat race.
The Sportsman Late Models was the most popular division of the weekend, with 21 total racers, 19 in the main event.
The winner was Jesse Gonzalez of Fallon, Nev., who beat Ryan Emry of Corvallis and Scott Flowers of Klamath Falls to the finish line. The three heat race winners were James Flowers of Klamath Falls, Emry and Dillon Solum, who regularly races at speedways in the northern part of the state.
The top South Coast finisher in the main event was Trace Fugate of Bandon, Braden’s younger brother, who was fifth.
Graig Osborne of Creswell took the main event in the Street Stocks division, ahead of Ken Fox of North Bend, Dyllan Siewell of Bandon and Steve Dubisar of Coquille.
Osborne and Siewell won the two heat races.
Scott Beaudoin of Portland made another trip to the South Coast and went home with another main event win, taking the Mini Outlaws division. Jason Kellam of Coos Bay was second and Matthew Emry of Corvallis third.
Beaudoin, who now has three wins this summer at the speedway, and Tahlen Rogers of Albany won the heat races.
BJ Hussey of Bend won the Hornets division, followed by Isaac Stere of Cottage Grove, John Henry of Coos Bay and John McNeil of Bandon.
Seth Christian of Roseburg won the heat race.
Complete results will be included in the Community Scoreboard in Saturday’s edition of The World.
The drag racers get their turn at the speedway this coming weekend with the Bikes & Bugs Show & Shine event, including racing both Saturday and Sunday.
The next racing for the oval track is the Super Late Model Tidal Wave 50 on Saturday, Aug. 15, a night that includes all the local divisions. That will be followed two nights later by the Week of Speed ISCS Winged Sprints event, which also will include Dwarf Cars and Hornets.
For a complete schedule of speedway events, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.
