Bandon’s Braydon Freitag is extending his baseball season into the summer as part of the South Coos American Legion team.
Freitag is the only Bandon player who joined South Coos for the summer. The team is primarily made up of players from Marshfield High School and plays its home games at Marshfield.
The squad won two of its first five games, but was swept by North Coos in its Area 4 North Division opening doubleheader on Monday.
“It’s just exciting to get some more season ahead of me,” Frietag said. The experience is helpful.”
Freitag expects to grow from seeing better pitching during the season, as well as getting different coaching from the five coaches helping with the team.
“The whole experience is good,” he said. “It’s going to keep me busy playing baseball.”
Freitag will be a senior for Bandon next spring.
In Monday’s doubleheader he scored the lone run for South Coos in the opener, singling in the first inning and later scoring on a single by Dom Montiel.
He also pitched the first two innings, giving up a pair of runs, one of them unearned, in the 11-1 setback.
In the second game, a 13-3 North Coos win, Freitag played shortstop and scored one of the three runs.
Freitag is excited to play with the Marshfield kids for the summer, most of them younger than him.
“They know what they’re doing,” he said. “They’re getting better.”
South Coos will play its home opener Saturday when Grants Pass visits for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
All-State honors
Freitag was named to the Class 2A-1A all-state second team after helping the Tigers reach the playoffs this spring. He was honored as an infielder.
Jason Wilhite was named to the third team as a pitcher and Coby Smith was an honorable mention selection at designated hitter.
Reedsport’s Dallas McGill was named co-player of the year.
Reedsport catcher Griffin Lavigne and outfielder Nick Glover also were on the first team, while infielder Tyler Thornton was on the second team. First baseman Jacob Chaney was on the third team and infielder Kyle Barnes was honorable mention.