Freitag was honored at both quarterback and defensive back.
Fellow senior Coby Smith was named to the first team at receiver and junior Brynn Green was recognized on the offensive line.
Bandon’s defense was also recognized on the first team by lineman Johnny Helms, a sophomore, and junior linebacker Wyatt Dyer.
Dyer was on the second-team offense at running back and junior Brendon Smith on the line, junior Sean White at linebacker and Coby Smith at defensive back.
Senior Michael Wegner was an honorable mention pick on the defensive line.
Coquille’s Caiden Yates was both the offensive and defensive player of the year for the second straight season and Gold Beach’s Kevin Swift was coach of the year.
Volleyball
In volleyball, junior Kennedy Turner was named to the first team.
Toledo’s Kaycie Otis was named player of the year and Coquille’s Drew Wilson was setter of the year. Gold Beach’s Serina Lacey was libero of the year and Toledo’s Crystal Taylor coach of the year.
Sunset Conference Football
Offensive MVP: Caiden Yates, Coquille
Defensive MVP: Caiden Yates, Coquille
Coach of the Year: Kevin Swift, Gold Beach
First Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Braydon Freitag, sr, Bandon.
Running Back: Donovan Villanueva, jr, Toledo; Caiden Yates, sr, Coquille; Ean Smith, sr, Coquille.
Wide Receiver: Mason McAlpine, jr, Toledo; Tyler Thornton, sr, Reedsport; Coby Smith, sr, Bandon.
Center: Garet Hyatt, sr, Coquille.
Offensive Line: Jacob Chaney, sr, Reedsport; Zach Kissinger, sr, Coquille; Renzai Martin, sr, Coquille; Brynn Green, jr, Bandon.
Kicker: Cody Nicholson, sr, Toledo.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Trenton Hutchinson, jr, Toledo; Zach Kissinger, sr, Coquille; Grady Arriola, soph, Coquille' Johnny Helms, soph, Bandon.
Linebacker: Donovan Villanueva, jr, Toledo; Caiden Yates, sr, Coquille; Ean Smith, sr, Coquille; Wyatt Dyer, jr, Bandon.
Defensive Back: Christian Solomon, jr, Reedsport; Gunner Yates, soph, Coquille; Jace Haagen, jr, Coquille; Braydon Freitag, sr, Bandon; Gunner Rothenberger, fr, Toledo.
Punter: Miguel Velazquez, soph, Reedsport.
Second Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Jaxon Rozewski, jr, Toledo.
Running Back: Miguel Velazquez, soph, Reedsport; Gunner Yates, soph, Coquille; Wyatt Dyer, jr, Bandon.
Wide Receiver: Cameron Hagood, sr, Gold Beach.
Center: Markus Cross, jr, Toledo; Ethan Carpenter, sr, Gold Beach.
Offensive Line: Shay Wells, sr, Gold Beach; Nuf Laurino, jr, Gold Beach; Kahnor Pickett, sr, Reedpsort.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Cameron Hagood, sr, Gold Beach; Brendon Smith, jr, Bandon.
Linebacker: Kyle Hayner, sr, Toledo; Kahnor Pickett, sr, Reedsport, Sean White, jr, Bandon; Miguel Velazquez, soph, Reedsport.
Defensive Back: Coby Smith, sr, Bandon.
Honorable Mention
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Kaileb Pickett, soph, Reedsport; Trenton Storns, soph, Gold Beach.
Running Back: Kyle Hayner, sr, Toledo; Landen Timeus, sr, Gold Beach.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Kyle Nicholson, soph, Toledo; Michael Wegner, sr, Bandon.
Linebacker: Landen Timeus, sr, Gold Beach; Brayden Clayburn, jr, Coquille.
Defensive Back: Alex Carson, jr, Reedsport; Tucker Godfrey, sr, Coquille; Dylan Edwards, sr, Gold Beach; Austin Manicke, sr, Reedsport.
Sunset Conference Volleyball
Most Valuable Player: Kaycie Otis, Toledo
Setter of the Year: Drew Wilson, Coquille
Libero of the year: Serina Lacey, Gold Beach
Coach of the Year: Crystal Taylor, Toledo.
First Team — Kaycie Otis, sr, Toledo; Drew Wilson, jr, Coquille; Serina Lacey, sr, Gold Beach; Ellie Ekelund, jr, Coquille; Tanaya Barnhart, sr, Toledo; Riley Wright, jr, Reedsport; Kennedy Turner, jr, Bandon; Makenzie Seeley, sr, Reedsport.
Second Team — Saige Gallino, sr, Coquille; Madison Brown, sr, Myrtle Point; Maddy Metcalf, sr, Toledo; Charity Smith, soph, Waldport; Nikki Leep, sr, Myrtle Point; Hailey Combie, soph, Coquille.
Honorable Mention — Aubree Rohde, jr, Reedsport; Cheyenne McCart, jr, Reedsport; Divinity Farris, jr, Reedsport; Mahala Fisher, sr, Toledo; Kaiya Loper, sr, Toledo; Heavenlee Reynolds, jr, Myrtle Point; Mariah Jarrett, sr, Coquille; Spencer Gallino, sr, Coquille.