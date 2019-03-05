Bandon’s Braydon Freitag was named to the all-conference second team for the Sunset Conference in voting by the league’s coaches. Teammate Matt Yarbor was picked for the all-defense team.
Yarbor and Colby Gaston were honorable mention selections.
For the girls, Nikki Lake, Naomi Martin and Ashley Strain all received honorable mention selection. Martin was named to the all-defense team.
Coquille’s Morgan Baird, who led the Red Devils to second place in the state tournament over the weekend, was the league’s players of the year and teammate Abbey Dieu was the defensive player of the year.
For the boys, Toledo’s Conner Marchant was both the player of the year and the defensive player of the year. The Boomers placed third at the state tournament.