BANDON — The Lady Tiger Basketball program is hosting a Free Throw Shoot on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 5-8 p.m. in the Bandon High School gym.

The event will be a fundraiser for the Bandon girls basketball program.

Each participant will shoot 20 free throws. Shooters will be divided into four divisions — 18-and-under and 19-and-over for both men and women — and the winner of each adult division will receive a free pass for all regular-season basketball games in Bandon this winter. Winners in the 18-and-under division will receive Bandon High School hoodies while the runners-up will receive prizes and bragging rights.

The cost is $20 per participant, and participants unhappy with their first effort can pay $10 for another try. Limited spots are available.

Call Amanda Carlton for details, rules and to sign up at 541-294-3498.

