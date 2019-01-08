Bandon High School student Aero Franklin won the annual Bullards Run on Sunday, covering the 10-kilometer course in 40 minutes and 40 seconds.
The event, which ended up being held under beautiful sunny skies, drew nearly 70 runners and walkers.
Cora Wall of Langlois was the first woman and second finisher overall, crossing the line in 40:48.
Next up among the men were Nathan Vineyard (44:37), Todd Landsberg (44:44), Lawrence Cheal (46:56) and Jerry Roberts (48:17).
Jen Ells was the second among women in 46:10, followed by Danielle Jensen (52:32) and race walker Stephanie Casey (53:30).
In the 5-kilometer run, Bandon cross country coach Brent Hutton was first, finishing in 19:08. He was followed by Bandon students Carter Brown (22:15) and Charlie Ells (22:40).
Bandon student Holly Hutton was the first female finisher in 22:45, edging out Coquille’s Allison Storts (22:46), with North Bend’s Celeste Sinko third (23:09).
The event was sponsored for the second year by the Southern Coos Health Foundation, the fundraising arm of Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center.
Proceeds from the event will go toward purchasing a new endoscopy unit for the southern Coos Hospital surgical unit.
Bullards Run
10 Kilometers
MEN
10-19 — 1. Aero Franklin, 40:40; 2. Nathan Vineyard, 44:37. 20-29 — 1. Archie Garrett, 47:29. 30-39 — 1. Brian Allen, 1:04:15; 2. Ken Hansen, 1:07:12. 40-49 — 1. Todd Landsberg, 44:44; 2. Lawrence Cheal, 46:56; 3. Gene Wooden, 52:02; 4. John Gunther, 54:24; 5. Gabe Shorb, 59:53; 6. Jason Bell, 59:58; 7. Jeffrey Sperling, 1:00:55; 8. Mike Bryant, 1:02:17. 50-59 — 1. Anthony Collins, 54:23; 2. Chris Amaral, 55:18; 3. Jon Winders, 58:35. 60-69 — 1. Jerry Roberts, 48:17; 2. Tom Hull, 56:44; 3. Dan Robertson, 1:04:35.
WOMEN
20-29 — 1. Cora Wahl, 40:48; 2. Lindsay Janzer, 58:00; 3. Tyler Nestor, 1:07:12. 30-39 — 1. Stephanie Casey, 53:30; 2. Colleen Holland, 59:24; 3. Michelle Allen, 1:04:14; 4. Nicole Malloy, 1:10:55; 5. Jennifer Bonandar, 1:11:17. 40-49 — 1. Jen Ells, 46:10; 2. Danielle Jensen, 52:32; 3. Reuter Bell, 59:57; 4. Brandy Olmstead, 1:15:31. 50-59 —1. Andrea Golato, 1:10:56.
5 Kilometers
MEN
10-19 — 1. Carter Brown, 22:15; 2. Charlie Ells, 22:40; 3. Tiago Schrader, 26:34; 5. Tyler Eickhoff, 32:18; 5. Ben Berry, 46:47. 30-39 — 1. Michael Berry, 40:12. 40-49 — 1. Brent Hutton, 19:08; 2. Eric Vaughn, 36:20. 50-59 — 1. Sam Stevens, 40:37. 60-69 — 1. Tom Brown, 29:58. 70-79 — 1. Patrick Myers, 34:41.
WOMEN
0-9 — 1. Magnolia Berry, 40:12; 2. Bridget Berry, 40:12; 3. May Berry, 49:31. 10-19 — 1. Holly Hutton, 22:45; 2. Allison Storts, 22:46; 3. Celeste Sinko, 23:09; 4. Rachel Eickhoff, 26:30; 5. Sailor Hutton, 29:58. 30-39 — 1. Greta Krost, 33:27; 2. Samantha Peters, 40:40; 3. Shayla Berry, 49:33. 40-49 — 1. Tricia Hutton, 29:58; 2. Linda Eickhoff, 33:44. 50-59 — 1. Sheryl Phillips, 34:22; 2. Cheryl Waddington, 34:23; 3. Kim Cooper, 44:23; 4. Sherry Williams, 47:55; 5. Helen Sutthill, 47:58; 6. Lea Haga, 50:41. 60-69 — 1. Sandra Merritt, 34:00.