A pair of former Bandon runners had big marks at the Hayward Premier track and field meet, which christened the remodeled University of Oregon track complex.
Sailor Hutton, who runs for Boise State University, knocked 45 seconds off her personal best, placing 15th in the invitational 5,000 meters with her time of 16 minutes and 30.25 seconds.
Hutton recently also ran in her first NCAA cross country meet for the Broncos.
Josh Snyder, meanwhile, broke Portland State University’s 39-year-old school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, finishing ninth in 9:07.69. The previous record of 9:09.54 by Ben Plumb in 1982.
Snyder also improved his previous best by 45 seconds, and his time would have won three of the past six Big Sky championships, which could bode well for later in the season.
Meanwhile, Hunter Hutton, Sailor’s twin brother, competing in the Northwest Distance Jamboree at Lane Community College, nearly met the NCAA Division II provisional standard for the 1,500 meters when he finished in a personal best 3:51.06.
Hunter came in fourth in the race and was the top finisher who was not part of a Division I school or a post-collegian. It is the 18th-best mark in Division II this year.
North Bend graduate Chelsea Howard, competing for Oregon State University, was eighth in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 6 ¼ inches, and also placed ninth in the 100 meters in 12.55 seconds.
