Forbes hole-in-one
Contributed Photo

Steve Forbes of Grants Pass had a hole-in-one at Bandon Crossings on Feb. 3.

Forbes used a 6-iron to ace the 152-yard 11th hole from the white tees. It was his 10th career hole-in-one.

The ace was witnessed by Todd Moore.

