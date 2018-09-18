Local lakes: Lake temperatures are starting to cool off, which is good news for anglers looking to fish for rainbow trout. We did not receive any reports last week due to the lack of effort.
The summer boat traffic is down on Tenmile Lakes in Lakeside and large mouth bass anglers reported good numbers of bass take last weekend. One angler reported catching two large mouth in the 4 to 5 pound range.
Anglers fishing the county boat dock up on Eel Lake are still reporting excellent catches of black crappie.
Local rivers: Anglers trolling bait in the Rogue bay at Gold Beach are still reporting good catches of Chinook salmon. Cooler river temperatures have Chinook moving upriver as well. Boaters side drifting salmon roe upriver have been reporting good fishing. Local guide Russ Myers reported catching two adult Chinook, three jack salmon and one steelhead side drifting below Agness last Saturday. There have also been reports of a few coho salmon caught in the lower sections of the Rogue River. Hatchery coho may be kept as part of an angler's adult and jack salmon daily bag limit. Those interested in getting out of the wind may want to head upriver to fish for half-pounders and adult summer steelhead. Both have been moving in the Rogue in big numbers.
Fishing for Chinook salmon on the lower Coquille River continues to be slow. One boat fishing the mouth of the Coquille River on Monday did report catching three fish. Anglers trolling upriver near Rocky Point are reporting slow salmon fishing and are still picking up an occasional striped bass while trolling.
Fall Chinook fishing has been slow on the Coos River, with mainly jack salmon being caught. Anglers trolling the bay are still picking up some nice California halibut.
Pacific Ocean: The rockfish bite has come back on, and anglers fishing along the South Coast reported limits of a wide variety of rockfish and ling cod. The near-shore halibut season is still open and we know of four nice fish that were taken out of the Port of Bandon last weekend. For the second week in a row, anglers out of the Port of Coos Bay reported good numbers of non-selective or wild coho taken. We will find out sometime this week if any quota remains for the season.
Area shellfish: Dungeness crab fishing in the bay here in Bandon has remained excellent. Boaters are catching limits of nice crab in the lower bay. Dock crabbing on Weber's Pier has been very good, with the morning incoming tides this week.
Boaters and dock crabbers in Charleston and Empire are reporting much better crabbing in Coos Bay.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.