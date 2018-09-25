Local lakes: Next month, Bradley Lake here in Bandon is scheduled to receive two trophy trout plants. The first is the week of Oct. 15, and the second is the week of Oct. 22, for a total of 1,600 trophy-size rainbow trout. These trout are stocked each year as winter holdover trout until the 2019 spring stockings.
Monday, Oct. 1, is opening day for the wild coho season on Tenmile, Siltcoos and Tahkenitch lakes. Anglers may retain one adult wild coho and one jack per day with a total of five adult coho for the season. It's going to take a couple of good rain events to get this fishery started so we will keep you posted.
Local rivers: Cooler river temperatures have spread the Chinook salmon around on the lower Rogue River. Fresh schools of fish continue to move through the bay and a few Indian Creek Hatchery fish are starting to move in. Upriver, anglers side-drifting salmon roe are still reporting decent fishing. The summer steelhead are also moving upriver, and the better reports have been coming out of the Agness area.
Anglers are still grinding away on the mainstem of the Coquille River for Chinook salmon. Fishing has remained slow but a few nice fish in the 25- to 30-pound range have been landed. Anglers are hooking and releasing wild coho down in the bay with a handful of Chinook being caught.
Anglers targeting striped bass are still reporting good fishing. Kayakers and bank anglers have been reporting excellent late evening fishing from Riverton down to Rocky Point.
The Chinook bite on the Coos River has been slow. Most anglers were trolling near the casino last weekend with the dredge in the lower bay. A few nice Chinook are being caught along with plenty of jack salmon.
Fishing for fall Chinook on the lower Umpqua has been decent in recent days. Anglers are also hooking plenty of coho salmon with the majority of the coho being wild and released.
Pacific Ocean: Last Wednesday, the ODFW announce the increase from four rockfish back to five fish. The fishery will also go back to all-depth beginning Oct. 1 as planned. Bag limits will remain the same with five general marine fish, 2 ling cod, 25 flat fish and 10 fish in the long leader fishery. Cabezon remains closed for the remainder of the year. Last Friday was the last day for the non-selective coho season on the Central Coast. Rockfish, ling cod and near-shore halibut fishing continue to be excellent on the South Coast. One angler brought in a halibut that measured 61 inches and was estimated to be around 100 pounds last weekend out of the Port of Bandon. Another angler onboard the Prowler landed a 10-pound starry flounder while bottom fishing. Our bays and beaches used to have plenty of these flounder. I wonder what happened to them?
Area shellfish: Crabbing has remained excellent here in the Bandon Bay. Early morning dock crabbers and boaters have been bringing in nice limits of crab. The quality of the crab is improving as they go through their molting process.
