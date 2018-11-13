Local lakes: Rainbow trout fishing has remained very good on most of the recently stocked lakes on the South Coast. Anglers slow trolling the lakes with spinners or Wedding Ring's rigged with nightcrawlers are catching fish. One angler showed us a picture of a 24-inch rainbow he caught trolling here in town on Bradley Lake. Trout fishing on upper Empire Lake has slowed down because of the pressure from the many bank anglers that enjoy fishing the lake. Anglers fishing from the county park fish dock on Tenmile Lakes are reporting excellent catches of yellow perch. The fish have been biting on nightcrawlers and have been measuring between 8 to 11 inches in length. The Tenmile Bass Club recently held a tournament on the lake, with 14 boats participating, and the results were surprising for November.
Ten of the boats entered in their limit of five bass with the heaviest bag limit weighing in at 14.83 pounds. The largest bass for the half-day tournament weighed in at 5.8 pounds. Anglers are catching a few coho on Tenmile, but we need some rain to get some fresh fish into the system.
Local rivers: Fishing for fall Chinook on the Chetco River has been fair to good from the river mouth up to Nook Creek. Gear restrictions are still in effect from the 2.2 river marker to Nook Creek until we get some much needed rainfall.
Anglers are catching a few fall Chinook on the lower Sixes River. Fly anglers fishing the Orchard and Piling holes reported good numbers of fish taken last week.
A few anglers are still trolling the mainstem of the Coquille River for fall Chinook. Not many fish are being reported to be caught, but the few we have seen have been nice, bright fish.
Anglers that are still trolling the lower sections of Coos Bay are also reporting an occasional Chinook being caught.
Pacific Ocean, bays and beaches: Last weekend anglers bottom fishing inside of Coos Bay reported good catches of black rock fish. The weather and bay conditions have been excellent for anglers fishing inside the bay.
Ocean swells slowly came down last weekend and boaters were out bottom fishing on Monday along the South Coast. Anglers returning to port in Bandon reported catching a nice variety of rock fish and a few ling cod. When anglers have been able to get offshore, they have reported excellent rock fish catches with their long leader gear. The long leader fishery has a daily bag limit of 10 fish made up of yellowtail, widow, canary, red stripe, green stripe and Bocaccio rock fish.
Area shellfish: Crabbing remains excellent in the bay here in Bandon. Boaters are taking advantage of the nice weather and the limits of hard-shelled Dungeness crab. Dock crabbing on Weber's Pier has been good with the better number of crab coming in the early mornings or evenings.
