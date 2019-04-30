Local lakes: I took a ride up to Powers Pond with my grandsons last Saturday to try and get out of the wind. It was breezy, but pleasant compared to the coast.
The largemough bass were not biting, but we joined in with a few families and caught rainbow trout and bullhead catfish all afternoon. Garlic flavored Power Bait and nightcrawlers are all you need for a fun day on the pond.
Look for the Powers Fishing Derby, a fun day of fishing and families coming up on Saturday, May 18. This event is sponsored by the U.S. Forest Service/Powers Ranger District. Powers Pond will be stocked with legal-size and trophy rainbow trout prior to the event.
This week, Bradley, North and South Tenmile, Floras and Saunders lakes are all scheduled to receive legal-size trout plants. Upper Empire Lake is scheduled to receive 2,000 trophy-size rainbow trout.
Local rivers: We should start seeing a few shad start to show up on the mainstem of the Coquille River. The season traditionally starts around Mother's Day and peaks near Father's Day.
No reports yet, but anglers should start seeing some striped bass on the river between the towns of Coquille and Myrtle Point as they start to spawn.
Spring Chinook fishing on the lower Rogue River continues to be decent. Effort was down last weekend because of the spring north wind.
Mixed reports from anglers spring Chinook fishing on the mainstem of the Umpqua River. A few anglers have reported good trips, but for most the fishery has been slow.
Last weekend, the shad moved upriver and anglers fishing near Yellow Creek reported good numbers caught. The Umpqua's shad run is by far the best on the South Coast and should run through June. Anglers smallmouth bass fishing on the Umpqua are reporting decent catches of good size fish. This time of year, topwater plugs work good in the morning and shallow diving crank baits most of the day.
Pacific Ocean, bays and beaches: Strong north winds last weekend kept sport boats in ports along the South Coast. Winds and swells are forecast to come down this week, which is good news for anglers looking to get out bottomfishing. Starting May 1, anglers are restricted to fishing for rockfish and ling cod inside of the 40 fathom line. Last Sunday, anglers reported good pink fin surf perch fishing out on the beach at Bullards Beach State Park. They fished the early morning incoming tide before the wind kicked up. If you haven't signed up for the May Surf Perch Derby, it's not too late, just stop by Port O'Call in Old Town Bandon any time this month and sign in before your next trip. You must be registered before you bring in perch to be weighed. The Port of Port Orford is offering sport boats a discount on their lift rate from $30 to $50 dollars through November this year.
Area shellfish: Crabbing remains very slow here in the Bandon Bay due to the fresh water run off. Boaters up in Coos Bay are still reporting decent catches of Dungeness crab. Dock crabbers in Charleston are reporting decent crabbing with the majority of their catch being red rock crab.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.