Local lakes: On June 2, ODFW will host a free fishing weekend event for youth anglers at Arizona Pond south of Port Orford. Bring a rod or borrow one of theirs, and try for a trophy rainbow trout. The pond will be stocked prior to this event with plenty of fish to catch. Youth anglers fishing the pond are allowed to keep 5 trout per day, one of which can be over 20 inches. For more information on the event, you can contact David Chambers at the Elk River Fish Hatchery, 541-332-7025.
Rainbow trout fishing has remained very good on South Coast lakes. Anglers fishing from the 12th Street fishing pier on Garrison Lake reported good action last weekend. One angler reported catching a trophy rainbow trout that weighed in at 3 pounds.
Cathy from Ringo's Lakeside Marina told us that the large mouth bass on Tenmile Lakes are bedding up and are very aggressive. Anglers have been catching bass on jigs with a crawdad trail, plastic lizards and spinner baits.
Local rivers: Jim Carey from the Rogue Outdoor Store told me that spring Chinook fishing on the lower Rogue River was good last weekend. Last Sunday, out of the eight boats anchored near Elephant Rock, 14 salmon were landed.
The striped bass fishing on the main stem of the Coquille River has really heated up in recent days. One angler fishing out of his kayak reported landing 33 bass on a spinner bait normally fished for large mouth. Another boat reported landing 8 stripers on chunks of anchovies fished off the river bottom near Riverton. The bass have been running from 20-35 inches in length.
Shad fishing on the main stem of the of the Umpqua River has been excellent in recent weeks. It has been common to hear of 40 fish scores for a couple of hours of fishing. The best spots have been at Sawyer's Rapids and near Yellow Creek.
Ocean, bays and beaches: Recently, the pink fin perch have shown up in big numbers above Winchester Bay on the Umpqua River. The usual fishing spots include the entire north shoreline, from across the entrance to Winchester Bay's east boat basin all the way up to marker 21. Fish are being caught on live sand shrimp and Berkeley gold sand worms.
Anglers fishing for rockfish inside of Coos Bay are reporting good catches of black rock fish and still decent number of ling cod. Rob from the Basin Tackle Shop in Charleston told me he has been having his best results on cloudy days when fishing the bay.
Today starts the next 3-day all-depth halibut opener for the central coast. Fishing for pink fin surf perch has been slow on the beaches near Bandon and Coos Bay. The best fishing has been from Gold Beach up to Cape Blanco. Diana Swenson is leading the Bandon Perch Derby with a 2.20 pound pink fin. Steve Hutchinson is on her tail with a 2.10 pound perch.
Area shellfish: The ODA and the ODFW announced recently the closure of recreational crabbing fro Cape Blanco to the California border. Crab samples taken from the Brookings area indicated that levels of domoic acid have risen above the action level. Crabbing remains open, and without restrictions along the remainder of the Oregon coast.
Recreational razor clamming remains open from Cape Blanco to the Columbia River. The recreational harvesting of mussels and bay clams is open along the entire Oregon coast.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.