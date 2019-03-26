Local lakes: Last weekend anglers reported good rainbow trout fishing out at recently stocked Empire Lakes. Most of the trout were taken n chartreuse-colored garlic flavored Power Bait floated up off the lake bottom. Next week both upper and lower Empire Lakes are scheduled to receive an additional 1,000 trophy-size rainbow trout per lake.
Additional stockings for next week include: Bradley Lake (3,000 legal size), Powers Pond (3,000 legal size), Garrison Lake (200 trophy size) and Johnson Mill Pond (3,000 legal size).
Johnson Mill Pond in Coquille is only stocked in March and early April due to the heavy weed growth in this shallow pond as the spring progresses.
As lake temperatures continue to warm up, bass and pan fish are starting to move up in shallower water. One angler reported catching a few largemouth bass on a Texas rigged plastic worm near the 12th Street boat launch last Sunday afternoon on Garrison Lake.
Last weekend, Limit Out Marine out of Pacific, Wash. held a two-day big bass event on Tenmile Lakes in Lakeside. The tournament is unique because they have weigh-ins every two hours during the event. Here are a couple of the event winners: Brian and Shelly Sanders weigh in a 6.10-pound bass and Kory Ray and Dave Kromin weighed in a 6.52-pound largemouth bass.
Local rivers: Jim Carey from the Rogue Outdoor Store told me that the winter steelhead fishing on the lower Rogue River has tapered off. Half of the steelhead being caught have been downers or spawned out fish returning to the ocean. The spring Chinook count at the store has moved up to 15 out of which 4 hatchery fish have been retained.
The Elk and Sixes rivers have been running low and clear, but could come up with this week's rainy forecast. Both rivers close to steelhead fishing on Monday, April 1.
A few anglers are still catching winter steelhead on the upper south fork of the Coquille River.
One drift boat went 6 for 9 last Saturday. The lower drift boat from 7 Mile to Myrtle Point has been muddy from bank erosion and a slide.
Winter steelhead fishing on the mainstem of the Umpqua River has been decent. Still no reports of any spring Chinook taken.
Pacific Ocean: Rough ocean conditions have kept most sport boats in ports along the South Coast. The 2019 Ocean Chinook salmon season hfrom Cape Falcon to Humbug Mountain is open through April 30. The bag limit is 2 salmon per day, except closed to the retention of coho, with a minimum size of 24 inches for Chinook and 20 inches for steelhead. Additional ocean salmon season beyond May 1, will be set in April.
Anglers reported catching a few nice pink fin surf perch from local beaches last weekend. The sign up sheet for this year's May Surf Perch Derby is now available down at Port O'Call in Old Town Bandon. For information, please stop by or give us a call at 541-347-2875.
Area shellfish: A handful of keeper size Dungeness crab were taken off of Webber's Pier in Bandon last weekend. Most of the crab in our bay are undersized this time of year due to the constant flow of fresh water entering the bay.
Crabbing from the Charleston docks has been decent. One family rented some traps from Andy at Bite's On Tackle in Empire and returned with 14 nice Dungeness crab.
Boaters crabbing the lower portions of Coos Bay have been reporting good crabbing. One boat set out eight traps and took 3 limits of crab from the lower bay recently.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.