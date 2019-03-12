Local lakes: Recently Coos County received its first rainbow trout plants of the year. Altogether, 14,000 rainbow trout were scheduled to be stocked and all of them measured between 8 and 10 inches in length.
The scheduled stocking were at Bradley Lake (3,000), Powers Pond (3,000), Johnson Mill Pond (3,000), Saunders Lake (3,000) and Mingus Park Pond (2,000). The stockings were delayed a week because of hazardous road conditions.
Last week, Garrison Lake in Port Orford received 300 trophy-size rainbow trout. Anglers were quick to get on the trout last week, casting Little Cleo spoons at the newly stocked fish.
Here are some of the results from the recent Frostbit Bass Tournament out on Tenmile Lakes. Out of the 75 two-man teams, 19 teams weighed in bags weighing more than 10 pounds and seven teams weighed in more than 16 pounds of bass.
Congratulations to Chris Carpenter and Travis Glass, the winners of the tournament. The winning bag of five bass weighed in at 18.56 pounds and the big bass weighed 6.33 pounds.
Local rivers: The first spring Chinook was reported to be taken on the lower Rogue River a couple of weeks ago, according to the Rogue Outdoor Store. The hatchery fish that measured 35 inches and approximately 30 pounds was taken by an angler plunking a 5-inch Mag Lip lure. Since then, five other wild Chinook have been reported to be caught and released. Anglers have also been reporting the excellent late-run winter steelhead fishing on the lower Rogue. Both from the gravel bars and by boaters.
Winter steelhead fishing on the Elk and Sixes rivers has been good in the past week. Anglers driftboating the Elk River last week reported good numbers of steelhead taken from the hatchery down to Iron Head.
Both the Elk and Sixes rivers close to steelhead fishing on March 31, but have always fished well in March.
Anglers steelhead fishing the south fork of the Coquille River are still reporting good action when river conditions have been favorable. Anglers are still catching some nice, fresh fish but are starting to see more downers (spawned out fish) in recent days.
Anglers are still reporting good winter steelhead fishing in Tenmile Creek. The creek never seems to muddy up and is fairly snag free in most sections. Fish up to 18 pounds have been recently taken, and almost all are fin-clipped hatchery fish. Winter steelhead fishing has been good on the mainstem of the Umpqua River. As far as we know, no spring Chinook have been reported yet.
Pacific Ocean, beaches & jetties: The Coos Bay and Winchester Bay jetties have been producing ling cod, greenling, rock fish and striped surf perch. Anglers surf perch fishing are reporting decent numbers of pink fin perch available on the Coos Bay and Bandon beaches. The better fishing has been south on either side of Cape Blanco from Paradise Point to Floras Lake Beach. The Mis-Chief out of Bandon had an excellent rock fish trip last Saturday. All 10 clients limited out on ling cod, the biggest weighing in at 24 pounds. The boat also limited out on a nice variety of rock fish. For information on future trips you can call Prowler Charters at 541-347-1901.
Area shellfish: Andy from The Bite's On Tackle Shop in Empire told me that dock crabbing in Charleston was decent last weekend. Both the deepwater dock as well as the boat basin docks were producing a few nice crab. Recreational crabbing is still closed on the southern Oregon coast from Bandon to the California border due to elevated levels of domoic acid. Recreational crab harvesting from Bandon north to the Columbia River (including the Coquille River Estuary) remain open in bays and estuaries.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.