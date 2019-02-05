Local lakes: The 23rd annual Frostbite Open bass tournament will be held on Tenmile Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 23. The event is sponsored by the Emerald Bass Club out of Eugene with the check in at the Osprey Point Resort in Lakeside.
The entry fee is $120 per boat with a big fish pot of $50. The 2019 Frostbite will be closed to pre-fish this year. It will be closed from the previous Sunday at sunset. The tournament is permitted for a 75 boat max.
For more information, call David Flores at 541-600-0664 or go to allstarbassfishing.com for an entry form.
Most bass anglers have been catching a few largemouth per trip on Tenmile Lakes in recent weeks.
One angler reported catching a 19-inch cutthroat trout out on Garrison Lake in Port Orford recently. He acccessed thelake near the dunes off of Agate Beach Road and caught his trout on Berkley Power Bait fished off the bottom. Garrison Lake is still receiving hatchery steelhead returns from the Elk River hatchery.
Local rivers: Roland from the Chetco Outdoor Store told me that last Saturday was the best day of winter steelhead fishing so far for the Chetco River in Brookings.
Some drift boats had up to a six-fish day drifting the rivers. Like most South Coast rivers, the Chetco has been off to a slow start.
Anglers winter steelhead fishing on the lower Rogue River reported good numbers of fish taken last week. Local guide Rick Howard and family had a 6-fish day anchored on the river pulling Mag Lip plugs in gold colors.
Winter steelhead fishing on the Elk and Sixes rivers has been below average. Anglers drifting the rivers have been catching an occasional nice fish.
Anglers drifting the south fork of the Coquille River reported decent fishing last week. Bank anglers fishing below Powers reported slower fishing than the week before. A few winter steelhead are still being taken on the east and west forks of the Millicoma River. There hasn't been a lot of fishing pressure on the rivers because of the slow run of fish.
Fishing on the main stem of the Umpqua River has been decent. One local guide reported having a 10-steelhead day fishing below Elkton last weekend.
Pacific Ocean, beaches and jetties: First part of last week ocean conditions were favorable and anglers out of the Port of Bandon and Coos Bay reported excellent catches of black rock fish and a nice grade of ling cod. The conditions have since deteriorated with a series of winter fronts moving across our area. Anglers are still reporting success fishing from the Coos Bay north jetty as well as from a boat in the lower portions of Coos Bay. Ling cod fishing should remain good along the South Coast jetties the males move in to protect eggs in nests along the rocks. A few anglers have been out surf perch fishing in recent days, but fishing has been tough because of the big swells.
Area shellfish: The Oregon Dept. of Agriculture along with the Oregon Dept. of Fish and Wildlife have opened recreational and commercial crabbing to the entire Oregon coast. Tests done on crab south of Cape Blanco come in under the required domoic acid levels.
Crabbing in Bandon remains very slow with just a handful of keeper-size Dungeness crab being caught in the bay last week.
Reports fro the Charleston docks and lower Coos Bay have still been good for red rock and Dungeness crab.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.