Local lakes: Arizona Pond, south of Port Orford on U.S. Highway 101, will be stocked this week with 867 trophy-size rainbow trout just in time for the school winter break. Many holdover trout from earlier stockings are also still lurking in the deeper water of the pond. Youth anglers fishing the pond are allowed to keep five trout per day, one of which can be over 20 inches in length. Oregon State Parks manages Arizona Pond for you fishing ages 17 and under.
Some coho salmon are still being caught in Siltcoos, Tahkenitch and Tenmile lakes. Most of the Tenmile run has been in the lagoon where they are getting pretty dark. We should get enough rain this week to push most of the coho up into the lakes. Angler fishing Tenmile Creek for steelhead will have to be careful and release any coho which they cannot keep in the creek. A few more coho will be caught from these three lakes up until the Dec. 31 season closure.
Local rivers: Roland down at the Chetco Outdoor Store told me that fall Chinook and winter steelhead fishing on the Chetco has been slow. He told me he has seen steelhead runs start later some years on the Chetco and believes they should start seeing some good numbers of fish entering the system after this week's rain event. The river is forecast to have a good run of hatchery steelhead this year. Anglers should concentrate their efforts between the Social Security Bar and Loeb State Park. This in essence is their acclimation facility seeing that the hatchery smolt are trucked in and released in between these two sites.
Fishing for fall Chinook on the Elk and Sixes rivers was slow again last week. We should finally see the rivers both blow out this week with plenty of rain in the forecast.
Anglers are starting to hook a few winter steelhead on the north fork of the Coquille River near Laverne Park. As a result of the CMP, 20,000 steelhead smolt from the east fork of the Coquille are added with the 25,000 smolts released at Laverne Park each year. There should be plenty of 2 and 3 year old salt steelhead returning this year. For the best results, focus your effort at the north and south end of Laverne Park. On the south fork of the Coquille River, 70,000 hatchery smolts are split between the Beaver Creek and Woodward Creek acclimation sites. This is a snaggy river, so tie up plenty of leaders. Every year, several steelhead in the 20-pound class are caught.
Anglers are starting to report some winter steelhead action on the east and west fork of the Millicoma River. Both Nesika Park on the east fork and the Millicoma Interpretive Center on the west fork are acclimation sites and are great places to fish near. Steelhead anglers wanting to fish the south fork Coos River will need to purchase a Dellwood fishing permit from the Weyerhaeuser website.
Pacific Ocean: Large ocean swells and wind waves have been hammering the coast and preventing any fishing effort. Please be careful around jetties and beaches this time of year.
Area shellfish: Boaters up in Coos Bay have been reporting good scores of Dungeness crab in the lower bay. As of Monday morning crabbing on Weber's Pier in Bandon has been decent. Look for that to change and slow up with the rain forecast this week.
Everyone here at Port O'Call and Tony's Crab Shack would like to wish you and your families a safe and Merry Christmas.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.