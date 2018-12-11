Local lakes: Local author Pete Heley is reporting that enough rain has fallen to get some more coho salmon into the three coastal lakes that allow fishing for them. Recently, Siltcoos Lake has been providing the best salmon fishing.
Tahkenitch Lake got some fresh salmon after a very slow three weeks, and Tenmile Lakes finally received fishable numbers of coho salmon. Tenmile has also been giving up fair numbers of decent-sized yellow perch and some of the more serious bass fishermen have been having fair, in inconsistent, success on largemouth bass.
Local rivers: Roland from the Chetco Outdoor Store told me that salmon and steelhead fishing has been very slow with little angling pressure because of the low and clear river conditions.
Plunkers fishing on the lower Rogue River's gravel bars are reporting slow winter steelhead fishing.
Not much action on the Elk and Sixes rivers in the past week. River levels have been low and the fall Chinook numbers have not been there.
Winter steelhead fishing in the Coos and Coquille basins haven't taken off yet with the low river conditions. Anglers may want to start plunking for steelhead near the top of the tidewater. Boaters can try slow trolling plugs in areas upriver where fish may be stacking up.
Anglers are starting to report decent numbers of winter steelhead on the mainstem of the Umpqua River. Local guide, Bob Cobb, told me that anglers side drifting near Elkton are reporting 4 to 5 fish per day.
With wild winter steelhead starting to show in some Southwest Zone rivers, the ODFW is reminding anglers of harvest limit changes for 2019. In August, the ODFW commission adopted a regulation to decrease the wild winter steelhead harvest limit in Southwest Zone rivers from one per day/five per season to one per day/three per season.
Pacific Ocean: Last week there were two days of good ocean conditions and anglers that got out bottomfishing reported an excellent grade and variety of local rockfish and ling cod. Local guide and angler Rick Howard and friends fished out of Charleston last week and limited out on rockfish and ling cod. They were using herring for bait and had no trouble locating hungry rockfish in about 120 feet of water. They also ran a string of crab pots and got two days worth of limits of large Dungeness crab.
Area shellfish: Crabbing in Coos Bay by boat has been holding up with most of the effort near the jetties. As of last week, boaters crabbing in the bay here in Bandon were still catching limits of nice Dungeness crab. Dock crabbing on Weber's Pier is still holding up with good numbers taken last week. With more rain in the forecast this week, the fresh water will eventually push the crab out of our bay.
We will keep you posted.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.