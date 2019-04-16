Local lakes: Anglers fishing recently stocked Bradley Lake here in Bandon reported slow trout fishing last weekend. The lake is a little high and muddy at the moment. But look for conditions to start to change as we get a break in the weather.
Anglers out at Empire Lakes in Coos Bay reported good catches of both legal- and trophy-sized trout last weekend. The rainbow trout have been hitting spoons, spinners or garlic flavored Power Bait fished off the bottom.
As more stable weather comes our way, look for largemouth bass to go into their pre-spawn mode and start to get more aggressive. Lake temperatures are still holding at the mid-50 degree mark due to the cooler weather.
Local rivers: Extreme rainfall in southwest Oregon has had many rivers and streams high and off color and near flood stage recently. Jim Carey from the Rogue Outdoor Store told me that the lower Rogue River is just starting to drop into shape and should be fishable later this week.
A few anglers are still winter steelhead fishing near Powers on the south fork of the Coquille River. The Coquille, Coos and Tenmile rivers close to steelhead fishing at the end of this month.
The Umpqua River is also coming into shape and spring salmon anglers will be back on the river this week. Most of the catch before all the rain had been between the Scottsburg Bridge and Elkton.
Pacific Ocean, bays and beaches: Rough ocean conditions have hampered any sport angling on the ocean along the South Coast recently. Local angler Denver Blackwell told me that he and his grandfather caught 9 rockfish inside of Coos Bay recently. They had a mixed bag of greenling and black rock fish. David from The Bite's On tackle shop in Empire told us that the surf perch bite was good on Horsfall Beach in Coos Bay last weekend. Surf perch fishing as slow here in Bandon are due to fresh water and debris exiting the Coquille River mouth.
Both Bite's On Tackle and Basin Tackle will be registration and weigh in stations for the 2019 Surf Perch Derby.
We have been getting good numbers of anglers pre-registering at Port O' Call in Old Town Bandon. For information on this year's derby stop by or call us at 541-347-2875.
Area shellfish: Crabbers running strings of crab rings in the lower portions of Coos Bay are reporting decent numbers of Dungeness crab taken. Dock crabbing in Charleston has been slow with the majority of crab being red rock.
The Bandon bay has been blown out from all the fresh water coming down from recent rains. Recently the ODA and the ODFW announced the re-opening of recreational crabbing south of Bandon to the California border. Crab samples taken near Cape Blanco indicated that levels of domoic acid have dropped below the closure limit. Razor clamming is also open from the Columbia River down to Cape Blanco due to favorable domoic acid levels.
Starting today, clam diggers have a 7-day morning minus tide series so get out the boots and shovels.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.