Local lakes: Last week local angler Robert Johnson and friends reported excellent rainbow trout fishing out on Garrison Lake in Port Orford. The crew kept nine out of the 30 trout they landed fishing a couple of different methods. Some of the fish bit on Wolly Bugger flies slow trolled behind their boat. Others were taken simply drifting Power Bait under a bobber.
This week, Butterfield Lake -- eight miles north of North Bend, and Empire Lakes in Coos Bay are scheduled to be stocked with additional rainbow trout. The annual Family Fun Day event will take place at Middle Empire Lake this Saturday, April 27.
ODFW staff and volunteers provide everything you need to fish and will teach new anglers how to rig their line, cast a rod, land fish and identify their catch. This is a great opportunity for families to learn how to fish together and spend time in the outdoors.
Bass anglers fishing on Tenmile Lakes in Lakeside are starting to see the largemouth nest up along the shoreline in preparation to spawn. Anglers bass fishing on smaller lakes and ponds are starting to report better fishing along the South Coast.
Local angler Reef Berry showed us pictures of three nice largemouth he caught on spinner baits.
Local rivers: Jim Cary from the Rogue Outdoor Store told us that spring Chinook fishing on the lower 4 1/2 miles of the Rogue River has picked up. They are seeing an average of 15 fish per day being landed with the majority of them wild.
With river levels dropping on the mainstem of the Coquille River, anglers are starting to fish for striped bass. We will keep you posted on how the fishery is doing going forward.
Last week, anglers fishing for spring Chinook on the mainstem of the Umpqua River reported decent fishing near Scotts Creek and the low water bridge. The salmon are being caught on anchovies and spinners.
Pacific Ocean, bays & beaches: When ocean conditions have allowed fishing for rockfish and ling cod has been good along the South Coast.
The Oregon fish and Wildlife Commission finalized the 2019 recreational halibut seasons. The near shore season for the central coast (Cape Falcon to Humbug Mountain) opens June 1, seven days a week inside of the 40 fathom line and will remain open until Oct. 31 or when the quota is met.
The spring all-depth season fixed open dates are May 9-11, May 16-18, May 23-25, May 30-June 1 and June 6-8.
The summer all-depth season opens Aug 2-3 and every other Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31 or when the quota is met.
Ling cod fishing on the Coos Bay north jetty and the Winchester Bay south jetty continues to produce some nice keeper size fish. Anglers are allowed two ling cod per day with a 22-inch minimum length.
Anglers surf perch fishing near Cape Blanco reported good fishing last week when swells were down. Next Wednesday, May 1, starts the May Surf Perch Derby down at Port O'Call in Old Town Bandon. Anglers need to remember is to enter prior to weighing in fish. The derby runs through the month of May. First place takes all the entry cash, second place is a $100 gift certificate and third place a $50 gift certificate. For information please call Port O'Call at 541-347-2875 or just stop by.
Area shellfish: Crabbing in Bandon remains poor because of all the the fresh water entering the bay. Crabbers up in Coos Bay are still reporting decent crabbing out on the bay in boats. Clam diggers reported limits of gaper, cockles and butter clams last weekend near Charleston.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.