Official practice for fall sports in Oregon starts Monday.
For Bandon, that means the start of workouts for football, volleyball and cross country.
The football team will practice Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:30 to 10 a.m. and every day next week from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
The volleyball team practices every day from 2 to 5 p.m.
And the cross country team will meet at the track every day at 5 p.m. for workouts.
Before practices, student athletes must fill out the required paperwork. There also is a $50 participation fee.
The teams are preparing for their first competitions coming up in a few weeks.
The football team will be at Siuslaw High School in Florence for a jamboree on Aug. 30 and plays its opener against Glide at home on Sept. 6. The Tigers also host the annual Cranberry Bowl on Sept. 13, when Brookings-Harbor visits. The league opener is Oct. 4 against Coquille, also at home.
The volleyball team also will be at Siuslaw on Aug. 30 for a jamboree and plays its regular-season opener on Sept. 5 at Glide, when the Tigers will face both the host Wildcats and Monroe. The league opener is Sept. 10 at Gold Beach.
The cross country team opens the season on Sept. 7 in Eugene at the Spartan Invitational. The annual Bandon Invitational is on Sept. 24.
Bandon’s cheer team, entering its second year as a competitive sport, practices from 6 to 7:45 a.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and either 6 to 7:45 a.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. The competition season for cheerleading doesn’t come until the winter.