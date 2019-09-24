Bandon resident Jen Ells won her division at the Prefontaine Memorial Run on Saturday and was the top female masters finisher in the 40th annual race.
Els, who finished the 10-kilometer race in 45 minutes and 42 seconds, won the 40-44 age group and was the fastest finisher over 40 and sixth overall among women. Because the race was also the regional championship for the Road Runners Club of America, she got a special masters award as champion of that event.
She was one of three Bandon runners who made the podium in their age groups. Holly Hutton was third in the girls 15-19 age group and 149th overall, finishing in 51:53.
Tom Brown, Holly’s grandfather, was third in the 70-74 age group, finishing in 58:32. He remains one of three men who have completed the race every year.
The top Bandon finisher was Aero Franklin, who finished 18th overall in 39:07.
The Bandon high school runners entered the main event, rather than the high school 5-kilometer race, because they were coming off a meet a day earlier in the Lebanon area.
Shannon Smith, who finished right behind Hutton, was fourth in their age group. Others placing fourth were Bandon cross country coach Brent Hutton (men’s 45-49), Jim Littles (men’s 65-69) and Ginny Hall (women’s 55-59).
The race drew a total of 640 runners. The winner was Marshfield graduate Jared Bassett, now the cross country coach at Mountain View High School in Bend, who won for the fourth time, finishing in 32:42.
Bandon finishers, listed with place, age and time.
18. Aero Franklin, 17, 39:07
61. Jen Ells, 44, 45:42
95. Charlie Ells, 15, 48:44
96. Josh Minkler, 16, 48:44
144. Tyler Senn, 11, 51:49
146. Brent Hutton, 49, 51:50
147. Jim Littles, 65, 51:52
149. Holly Hutton, 15, 51:53
150. Shannon Smith, 17, 51:53
165. Farrah Piccoli, 32, 53:13
166. Andrew Robertson, 15, 53:15
173. Zack Robertson, 13, 53:43
175. Julie Baker, 27, 53:49
193. Analise Miller, 13, 54:25
196. Cassie Kennon, 13, 54:44
204. Aunika Miller, 15, 55:27
218. Rachel Eickhoff, 13, 56:24
245. Elizabeth Hewitt, 41, 57:34
257. Triciah Hutton, 46, 58:32
260. Thomas Brown, 70, 58:32
305. Ginny Hall, 57, 1:01:40
326. Dan Anderson, 57, 1:02:57
358. Amanda Lossing, 29, 1:06:02
359. Randy Pearce, 68, 1:06:08
373. Bruce Miller, 65, 1:07:07
380. Dave Kranick, 62, 1:07:37
424. Charlotte Pierce, 60, 1:12:28
479. Linda Eickhoff, 49, 1:19:38
520. Sherree Wismer, 35, 1:28:15
548. Patti Harrington, 62, 1:35:33