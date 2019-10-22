Bandon’s boys cross country team will be big favorites next week in the district cross country meet in Eugene.
The meet will be held Tuesday at Lane Community College and includes the Class 2A-1A District 4 boys, Class 3A District 4 boys and Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 girls.
In the Class 2A-1A boys race, the top two teams advance to the state meet, as well as any runners who finish in the top five. There are 25 teams in the district, though only eight are likely to have complete teams.
In the girls race, which includes 31 schools, the top three teams advance, as well as any runners in the top five.
Bandon’s boys are clear favorites, with Glide and Lakeview likely to battle for the second spot.
Bandon’s Isaac Cutler and Aero Franklin are the league’s top two individuals, but it is the team’s depth that will make the difference. The Tigers have 11 of the 17 fastest times in the district. Oakland’s Wyatt Smith, Oakridge’s Isaac Whitney, Glide’s Thomas Hatcher and Lakeview’s Paul Lindsey are the only runners beside Cutler and Franklin who have fun faster than 18 minutes this fall.
Bandon’s girls hope to battle Lakeview for the team title and appear in good shape to take on of the league’s three spots at the state meet.
Lakeview’s Ella Villagrana has the best time this season, the only runner under 20 minutes in the league. Bandon’s Holly Hutton is seeded third, Shannon Smith sixth and Danielle McLain seventh.
The team’s final tuneup was the Country Fair Classic, a big meet in Elmira on Wednesday (results weren’t available by press time).
The state meet is on Saturday, Nov. 9, also at Lane Community College.