BANDON — There will be another new Crossings Cup champion at Bandon Crossings Golf Course after defending champion Richard Stefiuk was beaten by Brian Gibson in the semifinals last week.
That means that there still are no two-time champions in the match play tournament that crowns the champion each year.
Gibson beat Stefiuk 5 and 4 in their match and now will face Phillip Shoaf, who topped Carter Borror 2 and 1.
Gibson was the No. 5 seed and Shoaf the No. 3 seed in the match play bracket, which was determined by the regular-season results in the Casual Fridays competitions.
The Casual Fridays events continue, for golfers who didn’t make it into the match play tournament.
James Hanson was the winner of Friday’s event, shooting a 2-under 70 that was 10 shots better than Mike Walker.
Daryl Robison, Frank Cronan and Val Nemcek tied for low-net honors with scores of 73.
Results will be included in the Community Scoreboard in Saturday’s edition of The World.
