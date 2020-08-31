Defending champion Richard Stefiuk was the only past champion to survive the quarterfinals of the Crossings Cup tournament at Bandon Crossings last week.
Stefiuk, the top seed, beat another past champion, Mark Nortness, 4 and 3 in their quarterfinal match.
Next up for Stefiuk is Brian Gibson, a 2 and 1 winner over Neal Cahoon last week.
Coquille youth Carter Borror had the biggest winning margin of the week, beating No. 2 seed David Kimes, another past winner, 7 and 6. He will face No. 3 seed Phillip Shoaf in the semifinals this week after Shoaf beat Chip England 3 and 1.
For the players who didn’t make the match play bracket, the regular Casual Fridays schedule continues.
Mitch McCullough won that event Friday, a stableford event, with 42 points. Brian Saska had 38 and Gerard Ledoux and Bobby Cox each had 36.
Results will be included in Saturday’s Community Scoreboard.
