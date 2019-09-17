BANDON -- The 2019 Bandon Crab Derby announced its winners over the weekend.
The $1,000 drawing was split, with Mike Burnett from Central Point (who was not present) won $750, and Terry Tiffany of Bandon won $250. The $300 drawing was split between Rick Archuleta from Hawaii (who was not present) won $150 and James Belcher from Bandon won $150.
Merchants from Bandon and Langlois were awesome and donated prized awarded Sunday and during all the summer drawings.
A big thank you to Bandon Dunes, Bandon Inn, Olivia's Cottage, McKay's Market, Langlois Market, Sunset Motel, Edgewaters, Lord Bennett's, Alloro, The Fleet Deli, The Wool Company, Sondee's, Cobbler's Bench, Bandon Pizza, Cranberry Sweets, 2nd Street Gallery, Bandon Crossings Golf Course, Beverage Barn, Sea Treasures, CC Hair Salon, Rancho Viejo, Wilson's Market, Bandon Mercantile Co., Bandon Banking Co., Minute Cafe, Broken Anchor, Farm & Sea, Station Restaurant, Port of Bandon, Arcade Tavern, River View Gem and Gift, Evie's Salon, Billy Smoothboar's, A Bandon Antiques and Prowler Charters.
Tony's Crab Shack for the $1,800 in cash and a big thank you to Bob & Juanita Graville and Max Polin for all the logistics in making this year's derby a big success.