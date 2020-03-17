Bobby Cox and Greg Harless won the Leap Day Scramble at Bandon Crossings, aided by a hole-in-one by Harless during the tournament.
The pair had a score of 8-under for the two-man scramble, which was six shots better than runners-up Mike Rhodes and Richard Simmonds and Mark Gebhardt and Casey Peters.
Jeff and John Miles tied for low-net honors with Neal Cahoon and Wim McSpadden, both pairs posting a 65. One shot back were the teams of Howard Seaton and Jon Gysbers, and Martha Blochlinger and Marilyn Pothier.
Harless had his hole-in-one on the 14th hole. He used a 6-iron on the 160-yard hole.
It was his eighth career hole-in-one.
Leap Day Scramble
Low Gross — Greg Harless and Bobby Cox 64, Mike Rhodes and Richard Simmonds 70, Mark Gebhart and Casey Peters 70, Jim Lorenzen and Jeff Mihalick 74, Don Swenson and Ryan Swenson 75, Wayne Chandler and Ray Fabien 83.
Low Net — Jeff Miles and John Miles 65, Neal Cahooon and Wim McSpadden 65, Howard Seaton and Jon Gysbers 66, Martha Blochlinger and Marilyn Pothier 66, Brian Boyle and Jim White 70.
Gross Skins — Neal Cahooon and Wim McSpadden 2, Geg Harless and Bobby Cox 1, Howard Seaton and Jon Gysbers 1, Mark Gebhart and Casey Peters 1, Jeff Miles and John Miles 1, Mike Rhodes and Richard Simmonds 1.
Net Skins — Howard Seaton and Jon Gysbers 4, Jeff Miles and John Miles 2, Greg Harless and Bobby Cox 1, Brian Boyle and Jim White 1.
Closest to Pin — Don Swenson and Ryan Swenson (No. 6), Neal Cahool and Wim McSpadden (No. 9), Mark Gebhardt and Casey Peters (No. 11), Greg Harless and Bobby Cox (No. 14), Jeff Miles and John Miles (No. 17).
Boom Scooby Scramble
The third annual Boom Scooby Scramble will be played on Monday, March 23, at Bandon Crossings.
The tournament is in honor of Rob McVicker, a former Bandon Dunes assistant pro who died in a car accident in 2017.
The event starts at 10 a.m. and is played in a four-person scramble format. The entry fee is $60 per golfer and includes the greens fee, cart, range balls, tee prizes and a meal after the event.
For more information, call Bandon Crossings at 541-347-3232.
