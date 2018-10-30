MEDFORD - Four students ages 8-79, along with two instructors from Coquille Martial Arts traveled to Medford on Oct. 27 to compete at Chip Wright's Championship Karate.
Wright worked for many years as the stunt double for Chuck Norris and now teaches Norris' UFAF martial arts style in Medford. Each student brought home at least two medals.
"All four students work hard and train at multiple locations," said Jim Saxton of Coquille Martial Arts.
Clarence Pitts, 79, of Bandon, said this tournament was a "bucket list" item for him. Prior to this tournament he had competed at tournaments sponsored by Coquille Martial Arts. He competed in intermediate forms against a man one-third his age and placed first. There were three in his sparring division (adult beginner to intermediate) and he placed second.
Samuel Forgey, 10, also from Bandon, placed 1st in sparring, and 2nd in traditional forms and weapons. His older brother Matthew, 12, placed 2nd in traditional forms, and 3rd in traditional weapons and creative forms. The youngest Forgey, Ezekial, placed 4th in sparring and 1st in weapons and creative forms.
The students are looking forward to competing in the school's tournament to be held Nov. 3 at the Coquille Community Center.